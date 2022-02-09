Founded by Jeremy Achin ( DataRobot founder), and Igor Taber ( former SVP Corporate Development of DataRobot and Managing Director at Intel Capital), Cortical combines human expertise and machine intelligence to invent, incubate and invest in companies leading the AI revolution

Cortical Ventures Launches with $50M AI-Focused Fund Founded by Jeremy Achin ( DataRobot founder), and Igor Taber ( former SVP Corporate Development of DataRobot and Managing Director at Intel Capital), Cortical combines human expertise and machine intelligence to invent, incubate and invest in companies leading the AI revolution

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortical Ventures today launched and announced its $50M inaugural fund. Cortical Ventures was founded with the goal to be the investor of choice for founders and entrepreneurs building next generation AI companies. The firm is backed by leading VC firms and partners, AI luminaries, and top founders and operators in the industry.

The firm partners' extensive operating and investment experience, deep industry networks and global customer and partner relationships enable access to the top opportunities and makes Cortical an ideal partner for founders building and scaling next generation AI companies. In addition, the firm is building a proprietary AI platform to reinvent how VC firms operate and to build a differentiated product for its limited partners and portfolio companies.

"Over the next decade, AI technologies and companies will transform every industry and every part of our lives creating trillions of dollars of market value," said Igor Taber, General Partner at Cortical Ventures. "The biggest AI companies are yet to be created. Jeremy and I are looking forward to partnering with the amazing founders and entrepreneurs to unlock this value and enhance people's lives and businesses."

"We are not the first with an ambitious vision to bet on the future of AI, but as Thomas Edison said, 'vision without execution is hallucination.' Igor and I are uniquely qualified to be able to capitalize on the massive opportunity around AI over the next two decades," said Jeremy Achin, General Partner at Cortical Ventures. "We are excited about launching our inaugural early stage fund as a first step to building a generational AI investment franchise and to partner with the best entrepreneurs."

Cortical Ventures has made eight investments to date and today is announcing three of these investments. Cortical is a pre-seed investor in hOS and NeoCybernetica . Both companies today have announced raising their next rounds of financing. In addition, Cortical co-led a round of financing for SeMI Technologies, the company behind one the most popular open-source vector databases, Weaviate.

"Cortical's unique value proposition of deep AI expertise combined with operating experience of building AI category leaders makes them an ideal partner for SeMI Technologies", said Bob Van Luijt, Co-Founder and CEO of SeMI technologies. "I'm thrilled to be working closely with the Cortical team on our mission to build leading database technology that will power next generation AI and ML applications "

Cortical Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs building the next generation AI Companies. The firm was started by DataRobot founder Jeremy Achin and Igor Taber, who previously led Corporate Development at DataRobot and was an early investor in the company while he was at Intel Capital. Cortical Ventures was started to invent, incubate and invest in the companies leading the AI revolution. The firm is backed by leading VC firms and partners, AI luminaries and top founders and operators in the industry.

