CHRIS ERCOLI NAMED PRESIDENT, CEO, RETAIL ENERGY ADVANCEMENT LEAGUE

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently formed Retail Energy Advancement League (REAL) selected Christopher Ercoli as President and CEO to lead the non-partisan retail energy advocacy organization. Ercoli will lead nationwide efforts to advance and modernize retail energy supply markets.

"We formed REAL to move minds and markets toward energy choice on behalf of consumers," said Mauricio Gutierrez, Chairperson, REAL and President and CEO, NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG). "Chris Ercoli is the right person to lead the organization and advance our goals. His breadth of experience and proven track record in energy policy and government affairs will serve consumers and REAL partners alike."

Ercoli joined REAL from Brookfield Renewable where he led the policy and government affairs activities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regional markets. In that role he worked to influence state energy and electric utility policy to expand opportunities and preserve access to cost-competitive renewable energy.

Ercoli's extensive background includes working with Tesla's energy policy and electricity markets team throughout the PJM interconnection region and the United States Army Office of Energy Initiatives, developing cost-effective, large-scale energy projects with a focus on achieving renewable energy goals and on-site energy security.

"Competitive retail energy markets are the best way to advance America's clean energy goals," said Chris Ercoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, REAL. "When consumers have a choice, they are protected from carrying the cost of monopoly energy supplier choices – and they are empowered to choose a provider based on their own economic and environmental goals. I'm energized about harnessing the power of REAL and its founding partners on behalf of consumers."

Ercoli will lead the team of officers including Vice-President, Jennifer Spinosi, General Counsel of CleanChoice Energy, Treasurer, Ron Cerniglia, Director of Strategic Alliances, NRG Energy, and Secretary Joe Oliker, Associate General Counsel, IGS Energy.

The Retail Energy Advancement League recently announced the formation of its national advocacy organization aimed at modernizing the retail energy markets. REAL is a coalition of companies that believe consumers deserve control over their energy decisions including how to buy, produce and consume energy, energy services, usage data, and other energy insights.

Founding companies include Calpine Energy Solutions, CleanChoice Energy, IGS Energy, NRG Energy, and Vistra (NYSE: VST).

