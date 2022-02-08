Sierra Aluminum Announces Expansion Plans

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Aluminum, a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced expansion plans that will increase its extrusion, anodizing and painting capacity with the addition of a greenfield facility in Mexicali, Mexico, and new investments in its existing California facilities.

Groundbreaking will commence later this year on the new 300,000-square-foot facility in Mexicali, located three hours from Sierra's current operations. The facility is expected to be complete in 2023. Sierra's California facilities will also have a new extrusion line installed. These investments will enable Sierra to support the growth plans of existing customers throughout the United States, with opportunity to build new relationships as well.

"We're very fortunate to have long-standing relationships with many committed customers and have sometimes been challenged to keep pace with their growth due to capacity constraints," said Victor Toscano, President of Sierra Aluminum. "With our new, state-of-the-art facility in Mexicali and additional extrusion capacity in California, we'll be able to expand and meet customer demand with a long-term solution."

"Since acquiring Sierra in 2018, we have worked to modernize facilities and enhance our competitive advantage," stated Colin Osborne, Samuel's President and CEO. "These new investments will allow us to expand customer relationships and introduce ourselves to new customers in the US and Mexico."

Sierra Aluminum is one of the largest fully integrated aluminum extruders in the western United States and serves customers in the building and construction, solar and recreational vehicle markets.

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information, visit samuel.com.

