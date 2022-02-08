ARIS GOLD ANNOUNCES NOTEHOLDER APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT TO GOLD-LINKED NOTES

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: ALLXF) announces today that holders (Noteholders) of its 7.5% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes due 2027 (Notes) have voted to approve an amendment to the trust indenture governing the Notes. The amendment will permit the Company to provide certain unsecured parent guarantees of future indebtedness incurred by subsidiaries which are formed to advance and support the Company's strategy to grow into a larger, diversified gold producer.

The amendment was supported by approximately 78% of noteholders, 99.5% of whom voted in favour of the amendment at the meeting of Noteholders held earlier today.

About Aris Gold

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol ARIS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ALLXF. The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. Aris Gold operates the Marmato mine in Colombia, where a modernization and expansion program is under way, and the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

