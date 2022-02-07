Ancient Nutrition Launches Ground-Breaking Scientific Research Partnership with Rodale Institute

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading supplement and regenerative agriculture brand Ancient Nutrition is entering into a scientific research partnership with Rodale Institute, a purpose driven non-profit and a founder of the modern regenerative organic movement. This partnership will advance Ancient Nutrition's efforts to heal the planet through agricultural transformation.

Beginning in 2022, Ancient Nutrition will dedicate one percent of annual revenue and begin the first stage of a 14-year project to objectively study methods to revolutionize environmental regeneration and healthy food production through carbon sequestration, water conservation, and soil microbiome diversity and viability. Ancient Nutrition will be directing the transition to regenerative agricultural efforts on 4,000+ certified organic acres across two farms in Tennessee and Missouri through their R.A.N.C.H. ProjectSM and will collaborate with the research scientists at Rodale Institute on data collection and analysis.

In collaboration with Rodale Institute's scientific team, Ancient Nutrition will measure and document the following:

Soil health improvements

Carbon sequestration/drawdown per acre

Topsoil depth

Soil organic matter

Water infiltration

Micronutrient testing

Microbial analysis

Livestock carrying capacity

Livestock health

Ecological diversity in species of pasture, birds, animals, insects, and microbes

Perennial plant production

"This partnership with Rodale Institute is a dream come true. I owe much of my natural health lineage to the groundbreaking work of founder J.I. Rodale. Ancient Nutrition and our mission to save the world with superfoods is built upon our desire to lead the revolution of regeneration in body, mind and planet said co-founder and CEO of Ancient Nutrition, Jordan Rubin. "The only hope we have for a healthy future lies in our farming practices. We need a transformation of agricultural production, and an evolution of the industry that can have a significant impact on the future of climate health. We could not be more thrilled to have Rodale Institute as our partner in helping to lead the revolution, for good."

In addition to the ongoing research project, Ancient Nutrition is working with Rodale Institute's Organic Consulting Service to transition a portion of their land to Regenerative Organic Certified™, the highest standard in regenerative organic agriculture.

Rodale Institute was founded in 1947 and has become a global leader in the regenerative organic agriculture movement through research, farmer training, and consumer education.

"At our core, we believe that Rodale Institute is a human health organization," said Jeff Tkach, Rodale Institute Chief Impact Officer. "This partnership with Ancient Nutrition offers us an opportunity to educate consumers that the way we grow our agricultural products impacts our own health and the health of the planet. We're proud to work alongside such a well-respected brand in the wellness industry to bring this story to life while grounding the story in science."

For nearly 75 years, Rodale Institute's science has focused on the benefits of changing the way we farm, from nutrient density of crops to profitability for farmers and carbon sequestration.

This new project is only part of Ancient Nutrition's commitment to the health of the planet and its people. The R.A.N.C.H Project is built upon the principles of Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition & Climate Health. Each initiativse we undertake reduces greenhouse gases by avoiding emissions, reducing waste, and sequestering carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere.

About Rodale Institute: Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the organic movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and consumer education. Widely considered the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture, Rodale Institute has been researching the best practices of organic agriculture and sharing findings with farmers, scientists, and consumers throughout the world since 1947. Learn more at RodaleInstitute.org.

About Ancient Nutrition: At Ancient Nutrition, we're on a mission to transform the health of every individual on the planet with history's most powerful superfoods. We believe nutrition isn't just about the foods you eat; it's about sourcing the highest quality ingredients in the world to create proven formulas for real impact. Our belief in superfoods goes beyond supplements. We have a responsibility to care for the environment. That's why we dedicate 1% of all revenue to the R.A.N.C.H Project, our commitment to Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition and Climate Health. We are partners with global leaders in agriculture, like Rodale Institute, and we're certified CarbonNeutral®. To learn more or shop online, visit ancientnutrition.com.

