Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2022

Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 26.2%. Total seats increased 29.8% and the number of departures increased by 29.3%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 25.2% and the load factor was 82.6%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 22.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 21.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8%. The volume of departures increased by 27.4% and seats increased by 27.9%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 132 million, the demand (RPK) was 102 million and international load factor was 77.4%.

December/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Jan/22

Jan/21

% Var.

Jan/22 LTM

Jan/21 LTM

% Var.

Total GOL







Departures

19,868

15,370

29.3%

138,671

114,006

21.6%

Seats (thousand)

3,477

2,680

29.8%

24,318

19,742

23.2%

ASK (million)

4,166

3,301

26.2%

27,881

23,269

19.8%

RPK (million)

3,441

2,749

25.2%

22,836

18,532

23.2%

Load Factor

82.6%

83.3%

-0.7 p.p

81.9%

79.6%

2.3 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,775

2,180

27.3%

19,402

15,332

26.5%

Domestic GOL







Departures

19,580

15,370

27.4%

138,078

111,434

23.9%

Seats (thousand)

3,428

2,680

27.9%

24,217

19,303

25.5%

ASK (million)

4,035

3,301

22.2%

27,624

22,227

24.3%

RPK (million)

3,339

2,749

21.5%

22,640

17,802

27.2%

Load Factor

82.8%

83.3%

-0.5 p.p

82.0%

80.1%

1.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,737

2,180

25.6%

19,327

15,042

28.5%

International GOL







Departures

288

0

N.A.

593

2,572

-76.9%

Seats (thousand)

50

0

N.A.

100

439

-77.1%

ASK (million)

132

0

N.A.

257

1,041

-75.3%

RPK (million)

102

0

N.A.

196

730

-73.1%

Load Factor

77.4%

0

N.A.

76.3%

70.1%

6.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

38

0

N.A.

75

290

-74.0%

On-time Departures

87.5%

94.9%

-7.4 p.p

93.4%

95.0%

-1.6 p.p

Flight Completion

99.6%

99.2%

0.4 p.p

98.9%

97.3%

1.6 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

4.3

3.2

34.8%

43.1

37.2

16.0%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-january-2022-301475960.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.