Epic Staffing Group Companies Earn 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Staffing Group (Epic), a leading provider of outsourced employment services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, announced today that four of its business units have won the Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction Award for providing superior service to their clients.

Epic brands Emerald Health Services, Orbis Clinical, PharmaLogics Recruiting and TherapyTravelers earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award based entirely on ratings provided by their clients for providing superior service. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.



Epic companies received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from an average of 84.5% of their collective clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 41%. Having experienced rapid growth in the last 18 months, this award highlights how – as a whole and as individual brands – Epic's diversified platform of staffing services has continuously raised its high standards of client and candidate service.

TherapyTravelers also earned the Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction Award, receiving ratings of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 79% of its placed job candidates, giving a comprehensive view into the high-quality service this firm provides to its clinicians and educators.

"There is no better, or more important judge of the excellence of our services than our own clients and candidates," said Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic. "We are most proud to be recognized for our efforts when the merit comes directly from those in the life sciences and healthcare industry that we serve."



About Epic Staffing Group:

Epic Staffing Group ("Epic") is a diversified national provider of outsourced employment to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include life science recruitment for permanent placement and life sciences consulting, travel nurse jobs, Interim executive placement, travel allied, school nurse jobs, therapy and perfusionists, government healthcare staffing, and international clinician placement. Focus is placed on areas where there is significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add significant value.

