Do-it-Your-Own Tanduay Cocktails to Usher in Luck for the Chinese New Year

Countries in Asia as well as practically in every place in the world where the ubiquitous China Towns can be found are now preparing to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Also known as the Lunar New Year, it marks the beginning of a calendar year that bases its months on moon cycles. This tradition dates as far back as the 14th Century BC during the glory days of the Shang Dynasty in China. This year, the festivities will begin on the eve of Jan. 31, and unlike the Western Calendar's New Year's Day, the celebration lasts for two weeks.

A big part of the tradition is preparing certain dishes with specific intentions of bringing luck and prosperity such as spring rolls that resemble bars of gold, longevity noodles or changshou mian, or whole fish known as dayu darou or "big fish".

To liven up the celebrations even more, whether people celebrate with family and friends or on a quiet night at home, here are some delish holiday cocktails people can try making on their own. These cocktails are inspired by the multi-awarded lucky spirits Tanduay Asian Rum Silver and Gold.

Asian Persuasion

1.5 oz Tanduay Asian Rum Silver

3 oz Pineapple Juice

2 oz Cranberry Juice

Lime peel and cherry for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, pour in all ingredients together with ice. Shake to your heart's content and transfer into a rock glass. Garnish with lime and cherry.

Golden Daquiri

1 oz Tanduay Asian Rum Silver

1 oz Tanduay Asian Rum Gold

1 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Brown Sugar Syrup

Pour in the ice, rum, lime juice, and sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled. Double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with lime peel.

