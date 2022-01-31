Atlas Ocean Voyages Realigns Product To Offer Travelers Greater Choice And Flexibility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In service for five months, Atlas Ocean Voyages' newly constructed, expedition ship, World Navigator, has been bringing experienced, fun-seeking travelers to some of the world's most remote and captivating destinations. Throughout, guests and travel advisors have overwhelmingly enjoyed Atlas' innovative, active, and all-inclusive luxury style, as well as communicated their preferences for elements they value. In response to their encouraging feedback, Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that, the luxe-adventure expedition line will offer its voyages independent of included air travel and shore excursions, beginning with bookings made from February 15, 2022, for departures from April 24, 2022, and beyond. Atlas remains an all-inclusive cruise, and, with the new set of inclusions, travelers enjoy more competitive cruise fares, as well as more convenient options for air travel and more personalized, shoreside adventure options in small and authentic ports, a hallmark of Atlas' distinctive itineraries. World Navigator is currently completing her successful inaugural Antarctica season and will be charting a course for the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, The Arctic, Iceland, Greenland and the Fjords in April. For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages) (PRNewswire)

"Since our first ship, World Navigator, launched in August 2021, we have learned a lot from our travel advisor partners and guests," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "And from their feedback, we are refining and realigning those aspects of the Atlas experience that they have told us they value most. As a result of these improvements, Atlas' cruise fares will be more attractive, as well as provide greater choice and flexibility for guests."

"What has not changed is our commitment to deliver excellent luxury adventures to travelers and our appreciation of our valued travel advisor partners," Alberto adds. "That is evident with our current promotion of paying travelers $2,000 to incentivize them to book with a travel advisor."

For all new bookings made through March 31, 2022, travelers can enjoy a savings of $1,000 per guest – up to $2,000 per room – for making their luxe-adventure voyage booking with a Travel Advisor.

On board, guests enjoy Atlas Ocean Voyages' signature relaxed luxury style and inclusions, such as prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits, international beers and specialty coffees, international gourmet cuisine, and L'OCCITANE bath amenities. In every stateroom, guests enjoy robes, slippers and binoculars to use throughout the voyage, personalized coffee, teas and bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. Launched in August 2021, World Navigator features 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms and is the line's first newly constructed small expedition ship, which can reach smaller, authentic and exclusive locales where larger ships cannot reach.

World Navigator will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season. Atlas' second ship, World Traveller, launches in November 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by 2024.

For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

