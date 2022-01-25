Black History Month & Educational Equity: Phalen Leadership Academies Serves as a Champion for Education

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phalen Leadership Academies is a history making organization in that it is the largest African-American owned and led school operator in the country. This Black History Month, PLA is calling on more history makers to inspire students, celebrate black achievement, and honor the roles of African-Americans in helping to shape the nation.

Named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Earl Martin Phalen has spent his life championing King's vision of equality.

"All children deserve a high-quality education, no matter the color of their skin, racial background, or even their zip code," said Phalen. "Our focus is on children first and it is our duty to give them the tools they need to grow to be productive, confident, and compassionate members of our global society. Great public education is the foundation for social equity and economic resilience. It is our responsibility as leaders to nurture that foundation so that every child has the opportunity to fulfill their tremendous innate potential."

This year, PLA 's Black History Month theme is "Be the Light." With this in mind, they launched the 2022 Black Speaker Series to show scholars that no dream is out of their reach. During the series, some of the most inspirational speakers and leaders of color will show scholars what is possible and encourage them to build, dream and lead. Featured speakers include:

Kamilah Forbes , Apollo Theatre

Ellen Holly , Actress

Valerie Mitchell-Johnston , Sesame Street

Jaylen Brown , Current Boston Celtic Player

Jrue & Lauren Holiday , Current Milwaukee Bucks Player & Former Professional Soccer Player

Deatrich Wise, Jr. , Current New England Patriots Player

"This month and always, PLA encourages our scholars to be the change they want to see in the world, and to be inspired by the Black leaders who are paving the way today," said Earl Martin Phalen .

PLA acknowledges how educational experiences for minority students have continued to be substantially separate and unequal. Analyses of data show that schools serving greater numbers of students of color had significantly fewer resources than schools serving mostly white students. (Noltemeyer, A.L., Mujic, J., & McLoughlin, C.S., 2012)

"Significant economic disparities still exist in educational opportunities, and I have committed my life to promoting equitable opportunities and bridging that gap," said Phalen .

PLA partners with school districts, boards, and charter school authorizers to lead school transformation. Together, they make great schools and have a deep, authentic commitment to many of the most pressing educational challenges. PLA empowers teachers to lead and creates partnerships that involve all stakeholders.

PLA works with over 20 schools and 10,000 children throughout the country to provide access to quality education and to help children fulfill their potential. The program works to transform F-rated failing schools into A-rated quality institutions.

About Phalen Leadership Academies: Phalen Leadership Academies is a nonprofit school management organization with over 25 schools across the country in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Michigan and Washington D.C.

For more information about Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) and its dedication to shaping scholars everywhere, please visit https://www.phalenacademies.org/ or to donate in support of Phalen's efforts, visit DonatePLA.org

