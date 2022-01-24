Talesun's PV Modules Selected to Power 57 MW Projects in U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talesun Solar, a leading PV module manufacturer, announced recently that the company's PV modules have been selected by Algonquin Power Fund (America) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., for solar power projects in New Mexico and Texas, U.S., with a combined capacity of 57 MW.

The utility-scale solar power projects are expected to include approximately 126,000 Talesun's bifacial PV modules, which have been covered by a 12-year warranty on quality assurance, and 30-year linear power output performance guarantee. Moreover, the solar installations are expected to generate more than 67 million kWh of clean electricity annually, enough energy to power over 7,560 U.S. homes for an entire year.

The United States is one of Talesun's key solar market worldwide. With industry-leading combination of high quality, competitive costs, reliable power output and powerful warranty, Talesun has always been trusted by local partners and customers. The company has been working closely with Algonquin, a Canada-based diversified international generation, transmission and distribution utility, to contribute to American solar industry, and has signed PV module supply agreements with Algonquin totally 90 MW in U.S. so far.

"We are proud to have reached another significant milestone through this PV module supply agreement with Algonquin. The collaboration will further expand our large and fast-growing project pipeline in U.S.," Mr. Shuguang Dong, President of Talesun Solar, commented, " Algonquin is a world-leading renewable energy company with well-diversified and growing portfolio of clean, renewable wind, solar, hydro power generation facilities. We are committed to offering more clean and affordable solar energy to American communities by collaborating with Algonquin and other partners."

About Algonquin

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity. For further information, visit http://algonquinpower.com.

About Talesun

Talesun Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zhongli Group, was founded in 2010. With more than 10 years of innovation and development, it has become one of the global Top 10 photovoltaic manufacturers, Tier 1 module supplier in Bloomberg Ranking, one of China's largest photovoltaic power station developers. For further information, visit www.talesun.com.

