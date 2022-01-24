SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.52 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.74 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and compared to $1.21 per diluted common share one year ago.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.59 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.94 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and compared to $1.44 per diluted share one year ago. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 excludes $5.3 million of merger-related costs (after-tax).

"We are pleased to report a solid fourth quarter to end the year," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams generated another record quarter for loan production with the fourth quarter's $3.1 billion, topping the previous record of $2.6 billion from the third quarter and leading to another quarter of strong loan growth. We reported net interest income of $258.1 million and core net interest income of $244.7 million, which we are pleased to report is a $6.4 million increase from the prior quarter. The combination of our growth momentum, surplus cash position, strong asset quality, and our location in growing markets makes us optimistic about our future."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 include:

Returns

Reported and adjusted diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.52 and $1.59 (Non-GAAP), respectively

Net income and adjusted net income of $106.8 million and $112.1 million (Non-GAAP), respectively

Return on average common equity of 8.84% and reported and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 14.6% (Non-GAAP) and 15.3% (Non-GAAP), respectively

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and adjusted ROAA of 1.02% and 1.08% (Non-GAAP), respectively

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $132.6 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.27% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)

Book value per share of $69.27 increased by $0.72 per share compared to the prior quarter

Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per share of $44.62 (Non-GAAP), up $3.46 , or 8.4% from the year ago quarter

Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $9.2 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $38.9 million in the prior quarter

Performance

Net interest income of $258.1 million ; core net interest income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $6.4 million from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 0.06%, down 3 basis points from prior quarter

Noninterest income of $91.9 million , up $4.9 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in correspondent banking and capital market income and $4.2 million increase in deposit fee income, offset by a $3.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income

Noninterest expense excluding merger-related cost (Non-GAAP) increased $2.7 million compared to the prior quarter due primarily to an increase in incentive accruals, commissions, charitable donations, operational charge-offs, and higher FDIC assessment expense

Balance Sheet / Credit

Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $6.4 billion represents 15.2% of assets and provides significant optionality in a rising rate environment

Record loan production for the third straight quarter; $3.1 billion of production is 19% higher than the previous quarter

Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $395.8 million , or 6.7% annualized, centered in $279.4 million growth in investor commercial real estate, commercial owner occupied real estate, and single family construction to permanent loans (which are included in the construction and land development loans category) and $73.4 million growth in consumer real estate loans

Total deposits increased $1.5 billion , or 17.7% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $1.7 billion , or 21.8% annualized

32.8% of deposits are noninterest-bearing

Net charge-offs of $960 thousand , or 0.02% annualized

Capital Returns

Repurchased 632,450 shares during 4Q 2021 at a weighted average price of $79.35 , bringing total 2021 repurchases to approximately 1.82 million shares at a weighted average price of $80.51 ; approximately 6,000 shares purchased in January 2022

Subsequent Events

Received OCC and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI") shareholders' approvals for the ACBI merger, awaiting FRB approval

Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.49 per share, payable on February 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2022

Financial Performance

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 238,310

$ 246,065

$ 246,177

$ 259,967

$ 269,632

$ 990,519

$ 851,199

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



29,071



25,384



21,364



18,509



16,738



94,328



58,830

Total interest income



267,381



271,449



267,541



278,476



286,370



1,084,847



910,029

Interest expense











































Deposits



5,121



7,267



9,537



11,257



13,227



33,182



55,442

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



4,156



4,196



4,874



5,221



7,596



18,447



28,122

Total interest expense



9,277



11,463



14,411



16,478



20,823



51,629



83,564

Net interest income



258,104



259,986



253,130



261,998



265,547



1,033,218



826,465

(Recovery) provision for credit losses



(9,157)



(38,903)



(58,793)



(58,420)



18,185



(165,273)



235,989

Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses



267,261



298,889



311,923



320,418



247,362



1,198,491



590,476

Noninterest income



91,894



87,010



79,020



96,285



97,871



354,209



311,140

Noninterest expense











































Pre-tax operating expense



217,392



214,672



218,707



218,702



219,719



869,473



672,696

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense



6,645



17,618



32,970



10,009



19,836



67,242



85,906

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



11,706



—



—



11,706



—

SWAP termination expense



—



—



—



—



38,787



—



38,787

Federal Home Loan Bank advances prepayment fee



—



—



—



—



56



—



255

Total noninterest expense



224,037



232,290



263,383



228,711



278,398



948,421



797,644

Income before provision for income taxes



135,118



153,609



127,560



187,992



66,835



604,279



103,972

Income taxes provision (benefit)



28,272



30,821



28,600



41,043



(19,401)



128,736



(16,660)

Net income

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 146,949

$ 86,236

$ 475,543

$ 120,632















































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net income (GAAP)

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 146,949

$ 86,236

$ 475,543

$ 120,632

Securities gains, net of tax



(2)



(51)



(28)



—



(29)



(81)



(41)

Income taxes benefit - carryback tax loss



—



—



—



—



(31,468)



—



(31,468)

FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



—



—



—



—



46



—



200

Pension plan termination expense, net of tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

SWAP termination expense, net of tax



—



—



—



—



31,784



—



31,784

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC



—



—



—



—



—



—



92,212

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense, net of tax



5,255



14,083



25,578



7,824



16,255



52,740



68,369

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—



—



9,081



—



—



9,081



—

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 112,099

$ 136,820

$ 133,591

$ 154,773

$ 102,824

$ 537,283

$ 281,688















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.53

$ 1.75

$ 1.40

$ 2.07

$ 1.22

$ 6.76

$ 2.20

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.52

$ 1.74

$ 1.39

$ 2.06

$ 1.21

$ 6.71

$ 2.19

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.61

$ 1.95

$ 1.89

$ 2.18

$ 1.45

$ 7.63

$ 5.14

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.59

$ 1.94

$ 1.87

$ 2.17

$ 1.44

$ 7.58

$ 5.12

Dividends per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 1.92

$ 1.88

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



69,651,334



70,066,235



70,866,193



71,009,209



70,941,200



70,393,262



54,755,518

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



70,289,971



70,575,726



71,408,888



71,484,490



71,294,864



70,888,896



55,062,748

Effective tax rate



20.92%



20.06%



22.42%



21.83%



(29.03)%



21.30%



(16.02)%

Adjusted effective tax rate



20.92%



20.06%



22.42%



21.83%



18.05%



21.30%



14.24%



Performance and Capital Ratios





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,







2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.02 %

1.20 %

1.00 %

1.56 %

0.90 % 1.19 % 0.42 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.08 %

1.34 %

1.35 %

1.64 %

1.08 % 1.34 % 0.98 %

Return on average equity (annualized)



8.84 %

10.21 %

8.38 %

12.71 %

7.45 % 10.01 % 3.35 %

Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



9.28 %

11.37 %

11.31 %

13.39 %

8.88 % 11.31 % 7.81 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



14.63 %

16.86 %

14.12 %

21.16 %

13.05 % 16.64 % 6.67 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



15.30 %

18.68 %

18.74 %

22.24 %

15.35 % 18.68 % 14.14 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



61.27 %

64.22 %

76.28 %

61.06 %

73.59 % 65.55 % 67.47 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



59.39 %

59.16 %

62.88 %

58.27 %

57.52 % 59.88 % 56.53 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



32.02 %

27.94 %

33.65 %

22.72 %

38.67 % 28.43 % 81.45 %

Book value per common share

$ 69.27

$ 68.55

$ 67.60

$ 66.42

$ 65.49











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 44.62

$ 43.98

$ 43.07

$ 42.02

$ 41.16























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



11.4 %

11.7 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

12.3 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



7.7 %

7.8 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

8.1 %









Tier 1 leverage (6) *



8.1 %

8.1 %

8.1 %

8.5 %

8.3 %









Tier 1 common equity (6) *



11.8 %

11.9 %

12.1 %

12.2 %

11.8 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *



11.8 %

11.9 %

12.1 %

12.2 %

11.8 %









Total risk-based capital (6) *



13.6 %

13.8 %

14.1 %

14.5 %

14.2 %













*The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 476,653

$ 597,321

$ 529,434

$ 392,556

$ 363,306

Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



6,366,494



5,701,002



5,875,078



5,581,581



4,245,949

Cash and cash equivalents



6,843,147



6,298,323



6,404,512



5,974,137



4,609,255



































Trading securities, at fair value



77,689



61,294



89,925



83,947



10,674

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



1,819,901



1,641,485



1,189,265



1,214,313



955,542

Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,193,478



4,631,554



4,369,159



3,891,490



3,330,672

Other investments



160,568



160,592



160,607



161,468



160,443

Total investment securities



7,173,947



6,433,631



5,719,031



5,267,271



4,446,657

Loans held for sale



191,723



242,813



171,447



352,997



290,467

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,987,322



2,255,874



2,434,259



2,680,466



2,915,809

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



5,890,069



6,554,647



7,457,950



8,433,913



9,458,869

Non-acquired



16,050,775



14,978,428



14,140,869



13,377,086



12,289,456

Less allowance for credit losses



(301,807)



(314,144)



(350,401)



(406,460)



(457,309)

Loans, net



23,626,359



23,474,805



23,682,677



24,085,005



24,206,825

Other real estate owned ("OREO")



2,736



3,687



5,039



11,471



11,914

Premises and equipment, net



558,499



569,817



568,473



569,171



579,239

Bank owned life insurance



783,049



778,552



773,452



562,624



559,368

Mortgage servicing rights



65,620



60,922



57,351



54,285



43,820

Core deposit and other intangibles



128,067



136,584



145,126



153,861



162,592

Goodwill



1,581,085



1,581,085



1,581,085



1,579,758



1,563,942

Other assets



928,111



1,262,195



1,177,751



1,035,805



1,305,120

Total assets

$ 41,960,032

$ 40,903,708

$ 40,375,869

$ 39,730,332

$ 37,789,873



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 11,498,840

$ 11,333,881

$ 11,176,338

$ 10,801,812

$ 9,711,338

Interest-bearing



23,555,989



22,226,677



22,066,031



21,639,598



20,982,544

Total deposits



35,054,829



33,560,558



33,242,369



32,441,410



30,693,882

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



781,239



859,736



862,429



878,581



779,666

Other borrowings



327,066



326,807



351,548



390,323



390,179

Reserve for unfunded commitments



30,510



28,289



30,981



35,829



43,380

Other liabilities



963,448



1,335,377



1,130,919



1,264,369



1,234,886

Total liabilities



37,157,092



36,110,767



35,618,247



35,010,512



33,141,993



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



173,331



174,795



175,957



177,651



177,434

Surplus



3,653,098



3,693,622



3,720,946



3,772,248



3,765,406

Retained earnings



997,657



925,044



836,584



770,952



657,451

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(21,146)



(520)



24,136



(1,031)



47,589

Total shareholders' equity



4,802,940



4,792,941



4,757,623



4,719,820



4,647,880

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 41,960,032

$ 40,903,708

$ 40,375,869

$ 39,730,332

$ 37,789,873



































Common shares issued and outstanding



69,332,297



69,918,037



70,382,728



71,060,446



70,973,477



Net Interest Income and Margin





























Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 6,070,349

$ 2,224

0.15%

$ 6,072,760

$ 2,199

0.14%

$ 4,509,137

$ 1,098

0.10%

Investment securities



6,945,952



26,847

1.53%



6,084,812



23,185

1.51%



4,070,218



15,641

1.53%

Loans held for sale



206,920



1,526

2.93%



184,547



1,307

2.81%



382,115



2,328

2.42%

Total loans, excluding PPP



23,445,336



230,337

3.90%



22,937,207



226,083

3.91%



22,701,840



245,273

4.30%

Total PPP loans



363,083



6,447

7.04%



939,111



18,675

7.89%



2,189,696



22,031

4.00%

Total loans held for investment



23,808,419



236,784

3.95%



23,876,318



244,758

4.07%



24,891,536



267,304

4.27%

Total interest-earning assets



37,031,640



267,381

2.86%



36,218,437



271,449

2.97%



33,853,006



286,371

3.37%

Noninterest-earning assets



4,328,068













4,375,329













4,174,105











Total Assets

$ 41,359,708











$ 40,593,766











$ 38,027,111































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 16,492,540

$ 2,230

0.05%

$ 15,908,784

$ 3,110

0.08%

$ 14,038,057

$ 6,675

0.19%

Savings deposits



3,267,366



135

0.02%



3,126,055



241

0.03%



2,667,211



505

0.08%

Certificates and other time deposits



2,889,741



2,756

0.38%



3,256,488



3,916

0.48%



3,805,708



6,047

0.63%

Federal funds purchased



493,776



107

0.09%



479,960



101

0.08%



366,071



80

0.09%

Repurchase agreements



390,212



150

0.15%



380,850



158

0.16%



388,386



355

0.36%

Other borrowings



326,921



3,899

4.73%



334,256



3,937

4.67%



876,781



7,161

3.25%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



23,860,556



9,277

0.15%



23,486,393



11,463

0.19%



22,142,214



20,823

0.37%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



12,704,738













12,333,922













11,277,541











Shareholders' equity



4,794,414













4,773,451













4,607,356











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



17,499,152













17,107,373













15,884,897











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 41,359,708











$ 40,593,766











$ 38,027,111











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 258,104

2.77%







$ 259,986

2.85%







$ 265,548

3.12%

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)













2.78%













2.86%













3.14%

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













0.06%













0.09%













0.17%

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













0.10%













0.13%













0.26%





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 7,707











$ 5,243











$ 12,686





Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans







$ 5,655











$ 16,369











$ 16,614





TEFRA (included in NIM, Tax Equivalent)







$ 1,734











$ 1,477











$ 1,663











(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $68.0 million and the remaining net deferred fees on PPP loans totals $1.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense









































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 30,293

$ 26,130

$ 23,936

$ 25,282

$ 25,153

$ 105,641

$ 84,319

Mortgage banking income



12,044



15,560



10,115



26,880



25,162



64,599



106,202

Trust and investment services income



9,520



9,150



9,733



8,578



7,506



36,981



29,437

Securities gains, net



2



64



36



—



35



102



50

Correspondent banking and capital market income



30,216



25,164



25,877



28,748



27,751



110,005



64,743

Bank owned life insurance income



4,932



5,132



5,047



3,300



3,341



18,410



11,379

Other



4,887



5,810



4,276



3,498



8,923



18,471



15,010

Total Noninterest Income

$ 91,894

$ 87,010

$ 79,020

$ 96,286

$ 97,871

$ 354,209

$ 311,140















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 137,321

$ 136,969

$ 137,379

$ 140,361

$ 138,982

$ 552,030

$ 416,599

Swap termination expense



—



—



—



—



38,787



—



38,787

Occupancy expense



22,915



23,135



22,844



23,331



23,496



92,225



75,587

Information services expense



18,489



18,061



19,078



18,789



19,527



74,417



59,843

FHLB prepayment penalty



—



—



—



—



56



—



255

OREO and loan related expense



(740)



1,527



240



1,002



728



2,029



3,568

Business development and staff related



4,577



4,424



4,305



3,371



3,835



16,677



10,125

Amortization of intangibles



8,517



8,543



8,968



9,164



9,760



35,192



26,992

Professional fees



2,639



2,415



2,301



3,274



4,306



10,629



14,033

Supplies and printing expense



2,179



2,310



2,500



2,670



2,809



9,659



8,679

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



4,965



4,245



4,931



3,841



3,403



17,982



10,713

Advertising and marketing



2,375



2,185



1,659



1,740



1,544



7,959



4,092

Other operating expenses



14,155



10,858



14,502



11,159



11,329



50,674



42,465

Branch consolidation and merger expense



6,645



17,618



32,970



10,009



19,836



67,242



85,906

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



11,706



—



—



11,706



—

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 224,037

$ 232,290

$ 263,383

$ 228,711

$ 278,398

$ 948,421

$ 797,644



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,029,216

$ 2,032,731

$ 1,947,646

$ 1,888,240

$ 1,890,846

Investor commercial real estate*



7,432,503



7,131,192



7,094,109



6,978,326



7,007,146

Commercial owner occupied real estate



4,970,116



4,988,490



4,895,189



4,817,346



4,832,697

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP



3,516,485



3,458,520



3,121,625



3,140,893



3,112,848

Consumer real estate *



4,806,958



4,733,567



4,748,693



4,835,567



4,974,808

Consumer/other



928,240



943,243



907,181



885,320



912,327

Total loans, excluding PPP



23,683,518



23,287,743



22,714,443



22,545,692



22,730,672

PPP loans



244,648



501,206



1,318,635



1,945,773



1,933,462

Total Loans

$ 23,928,166

$ 23,788,949

$ 24,033,078

$ 24,491,465

$ 24,664,134



As a result of the conversion of legacy CenterState's core system to the Company's core system completed in 2Q 2021, several loans were reclassified to conform with the Company's loan segmentation, most notably residential investment loans which were reclassed from consumer real estate to investor commercial real estate. All periods prior to 2Q 2021 presented above were revised to conform with the current loan segmentation.

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $686.5 million, $665.0 million, $599.4 million, $559.5 million, and $635.8 million, for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.





































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 11,498,840

$ 11,333,881

$ 11,176,338

$ 10,801,812

$ 9,711,338

Interest-bearing checking



9,018,987



7,920,236



7,651,433



7,369,066



6,955,575

Savings



3,350,547



3,201,543



3,051,229



2,906,673



2,694,010

Money market



8,376,380



8,110,162



8,024,117



7,884,132



7,584,353

Time deposits



2,810,075



2,994,736



3,339,252



3,479,727



3,748,605

Total Deposits

$ 35,054,829

$ 33,560,558

$ 33,242,369

$ 32,441,410

$ 30,693,881



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 32,244,754

$ 30,565,822

$ 29,903,117

$ 28,961,683

$ 26,945,276



Asset Quality





Ending Balance





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonperforming loans

$ 23,312

$ 25,529

$ 16,624

$ 21,034

$ 29,171

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



590



365



695



654



688

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



23,902



25,894



17,319



21,688



29,859

Acquired































Acquired nonperforming loans



56,969



64,672



69,053



80,024



77,668

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



2,875



3,804



4,777



11,292



11,568

Total acquired nonperforming assets



59,844



68,476



73,830



91,316



89,236

Total nonperforming assets

$ 83,746

$ 94,370

$ 91,149

$ 113,004

$ 119,095







































Three Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,





2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.26%



1.32%



1.46%



1.66%



1.85%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans



1.27%



1.35%



1.54%



1.80%



2.01%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



375.94%



348.27%



408.98%



402.20%



428.04%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.02%



0.00%



0.03%



(0.00)%



0.01%

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.20%



0.23%



0.23%



0.28%



0.32%

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.34%



0.38%



0.36%



0.41%



0.43%



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2021:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")





NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total

UFC

Ending Balance 9/30/2021

$ 221,381

$ 92,763

$ 314,144

$ 28,289

Charge offs



(3,138)



—



(3,138)



—

Acquired charge offs



(380)



(498)



(878)



—

Recoveries



1,385



—



1,385



—

Acquired recoveries



460



1,211



1,671



—

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



5,519



(16,896)



(11,377)



2,221

Ending balance 12/31/2021

$ 225,227

$ 76,580

$ 301,807

$ 30,510





























Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$ 21,940,844

$ 1,987,322

$ 23,928,166



N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)



1.03%



3.85%



1.26%



N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$ 21,696,196

$ 1,987,322

$ 23,683,518



N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)



1.04%



3.85%



1.27%



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 5,787,524

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.53%





* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 25, 2022. Management from Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will participate in this call to provide some commentary on its financial results for the quarter. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205. The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 642852. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 25, 2022 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars in thousands)







































PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2021



Sep. 30, 2021



Jun. 30, 2021



Mar. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020

Net income (GAAP)

$ 106,846



$ 122,788



$ 98,960



$ 146,949



$ 86,236

(Recovery) provision for credit losses



(9,157)





(38,903)





(58,793)





(58,420)





18,185

Tax provision (benefit)



28,272





30,821





28,600





41,043





(19,401)

Merger-related costs



6,645





17,618





32,970





10,009





19,836

Extinguishment of debt costs



—





—





11,706





—





—

Securities gains



(2)





(64)





(36)





—





(35)

FHLB advance prepayment cost



—





—





—





—





56

Swap termination cost



—





—





—





—





38,787

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 132,604



$ 132,260



$ 113,407



$ 139,581



$ 143,664











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 41,359,708



$ 40,593,766



$ 39,832,752



$ 38,245,410



$ 38,027,111











































PPNR ROAA



1.27 %



1.29 %



1.14 %



1.48 %



1.50 %









































(Dollars in thousands)







































CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2021



Sep. 30, 2021



Jun. 30, 2021



Mar. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 258,104



$ 259,986



$ 253,130



$ 261,998



$ 265,547

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



7,707





5,243





6,292





10,416





12,686

Total deferred fees on PPP loans



5,655





16,369





14,232





20,402





16,614

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 244,742



$ 238,374



$ 232,606



$ 231,180



$ 236,247







Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























































Net income (GAAP)

$ 106,846



$ 122,788



$ 98,960



$ 146,949



$ 86,236



$ 475,543



$ 120,632

Securities gains, net of tax



(2)





(51)





(28)





—





(29)





(81)





(41)

PCL - NonPCD loans and unfunded commitments



—





—





—





—





—





—





92,212

Pension plan termination expense, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Swap termination expense, net of tax



—





—





—





—





31,784





—





31,784

Benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss



—





—





—





—





(31,468)





—





(31,468)

FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



—





—





—





—





46





—





200

Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax



5,255





14,083





25,578





7,824





16,255





52,740





68,369

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—





—





9,081





—





—





9,081





—

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 112,099



$ 136,820



$ 133,591



$ 154,773



$ 102,824



$ 537,283



$ 281,688



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)























































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.53



$ 1.75



$ 1.40



$ 2.07



$ 1.22



$ 6.76



$ 2.20

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





(0.00)





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and unfunded commitments



—





—





—





—





—





—





1.68

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax



—





—





—





—





0.45





—





0.58

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss



—





—





—





—





(0.44)





—





(0.57)

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



—





—





—





—





0.00





—





0.00

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.08





0.20





0.36





0.11





0.23





0.75





1.25

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



—





—





0.13





—





—





0.12





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.61



$ 1.95



$ 1.89



$ 2.18



$ 1.45



$ 7.63



$ 5.14



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)























































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.52



$ 1.74



$ 1.39



$ 2.06



$ 1.21



$ 6.71



$ 2.19

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





(0.00)





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and unfunded commitments



—





—





—





—





—





—





1.67

Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax



—





—





—





—





0.45





—





0.58

Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss



—





—





—





—





(0.44)





—





(0.57)

Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



—





—





—





—





0.00





—





0.00

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.07





0.20





0.35





0.11





0.23





0.74





1.25

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



—





—





0.13





—





—





0.13





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.59



$ 1.94



$ 1.87



$ 2.17



$ 1.44



$ 7.58



$ 5.12



























































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)























































Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.02 %



1.20 %



1.00 %



1.56 %



0.90 %



1.19 %



0.42 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and unfunded commitments



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.32 % Effect to adjust for swap termination expense



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.33 %



— %



0.12 % Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss



— %



— %



— %



— %



(0.33) %



— %



(0.11) % Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.00 %



— %



0.00 % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.06 %



0.14 %



0.26 %



0.08 %



0.18 %



0.13 %



0.23 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



0.09 %



— %



— %



0.02 %



— % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.08 %



1.34 %



1.35 %



1.64 %



1.08 %



1.34 %



0.98 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



8.84 %



10.21 %



8.38 %



12.71 %



7.45 %



10.01 %



3.35 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and unfunded commitments



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



2.56 % Effect to adjust for swap termination expense



— %



— %



— %



— %



2.74 %



— %



0.88 % Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss



— %



— %



— %



— %



(2.72) %



— %



(0.87) % Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



0.01 % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.44 %



1.16 %



2.16 %



0.68 %



1.41 %



1.11 %



1.88 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



0.77 %



— %



—





0.19 %



— % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



9.28 %



11.37 %



11.31 %



13.39 %



8.88 %



11.31 %



7.81 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



8.84 %



10.21 %



8.38 %



12.71 %



7.45 %



10.01 %



3.35 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and unfunded commitments



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



2.56 % Effect to adjust for swap termination expense



— %



— %



— %



— %



2.74 %



— %



3.51 % Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss



— %



— %



— %



— %



(2.72) %



— %



(0.87) % Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.01 % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.43 %



1.17 %



2.16 %



0.68 %



1.40 %



1.11 %



1.90 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



0.77 %



— %



—





0.19 %



— % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



6.03 %



7.30 %



7.43 %



8.85 %



6.48 %



7.37 %



3.68 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



15.30 %



18.68 %



18.74 %



22.24 %



15.35 %



18.68 %



14.14 %





























































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)























































Efficiency ratio



61.27 %



64.22 %



76.28 %



61.06 %



73.59 %



65.55 %



67.47 % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expenses



(1.89) %



(5.06) %



(13.38) %



(2.79) %



(16.07) %



(5.67) %



(10.94) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



59.38 %



59.16 %



62.88 %



58.26 %



57.52 %



59.88 %



56.53 %

























































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)























































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 69.27



$ 68.55



$ 67.60



$ 66.42



$ 65.49

















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(24.65)





(24.57)





(24.53)





(24.40)





(24.33)

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 44.62



$ 43.98



$ 43.07



$ 42.02



$ 41.16











































































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)























































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



11.45 %



11.72 %



11.78 %



11.88 %



12.30 %















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(3.76) %



(3.87) %



(3.94) %



(4.02) %



(4.20) %















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



7.69 %



7.85 %



7.84 %



7.86 %



8.10 %

















Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $7.7 million, $5.2 million, $6.3 million, $10.4 million, and $12.7 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.



(2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, FHLB Advances prepayment penalty, initial provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, income tax benefit related to the carryback of tax losses under the CARES Act, swap termination expense, extinguishment of debt cost and merger and branch consolidation related expense. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $6.6 million, $17.6 million, $33.0 million, $10.0 million, and $19.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $2,000, $64,000, $36,000, and $35,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively; (c) FHLB prepayment penalty of $56,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020; and (d) swap termination expense of $38.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020; (e) tax carryback losses under the CARES Act of $31.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.



(3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.



(4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding swap termination expense, branch consolidation cost and merger cost, extinguishment of debt cost, tax carryback losses under the CARES Act, amortization of intangible assets, and the FHLB prepayment penalty divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.5 million, $8.5 million, $9.0 million, $9.2 million, and $9.8 million, for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.



(5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.



(6) December 31, 2021 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.



(7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the low interest rate environment, potentially rising interest rates, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and CSFL including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (4) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (v) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (vi) the ability by each of SouthState and Atlantic Capital to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), (vii) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (viii) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (ix) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (x) the dilution caused by SouthState's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, (xi) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions, and (xii) other factors that may affect future results of Atlantic Capital and SouthState including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms (5) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the company, including possible impact to the company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the continued work from home environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to blunt the impact of the pandemic; (6) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (7) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (8) potential deterioration in real estate values; (9) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (10) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (11) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (12) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (13) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (14) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (15) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (16) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (17) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (18) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (19) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (20) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (21) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (22) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance matters; (23) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (24) excessive loan losses; (25) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (26) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (27) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (28) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisition, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (30) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (31) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

