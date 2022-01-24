Coaching.com Acquires WBECS to Become a Global Force in Professional Coaching The coaching software specialists acquire the leading learning platform to accelerate growth and expand into a fully comprehensive coaching platform

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coaching.com , the all-in-one software platform for finding, tracking, managing and evaluating coaching, has acquired the World Business and Executive Coach Summit (WBECS) - home of the world's leading learning event for professional coaches, as well as the premier digital publisher of premium education programs led by globally recognized coaching experts.

These companies and their teams coming together creates a notable coaching powerhouse with a unique value proposition. Coaches will be able to leverage a robust technology platform to manage their practice, access to world class learning content, and be discovered by new individual and organizational clients.

The acquisition follows a period of significant growth for Coaching.com. Since their inception as CoachLogix in 2012, Coaching.com has built one of the most sophisticated software suites for coaches, coaching businesses, and enterprises to manage their coaching endeavors. Their software currently runs over 20,000 active coaching relationships, making it one of the largest platforms of its kind worldwide. Now, with the educational programs of WBECS added to the mix, Coaching.com is fast becoming a central hub of the coaching industry.

"We are so excited to welcome WBECS to Coaching.com," says Alex Pascal, Founder and CEO of Coaching.com. "Their world-class team has over a decade of experience delivering the very best in learning and development for coaches across the globe. Not to mention the incredible work of their philanthropic arm, EthicalCoach - which brings coaching to those who otherwise wouldn't have access to it. Together, as one combined entity, we are proud to provide everything a coach could possibly need to maximize their efficiency, value and impact - success they will ultimately pass on to clients worldwide."

Over the past 10 years, Coaching.com's mission is to improve the world through coaching. Headquartered in San Diego, the global team is dispersed throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The Coaching.com enterprise-grade software suite encompasses a wide range of customizable features, such as engagement tracking, invoicing, scheduling, best in-class reporting & analytics, and more. WBECS by Coaching.com offers virtual programs and courses for coaches to develop their skills. The global, virtual platform ensures users can access all that Coaching.com has to offer from wherever they happen to be.

Investors include The Ken Blanchard Companies and Development Dimensions International (DDI). Clients include Dropbox, Salesforce, Ernst & Young, plus thousands of independent coaching practices worldwide. Educational speakers have included Adam Grant, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Simon Sinek, David Peterson, Marcia Reynolds and Michael Bungay Stanier - to name a few.

