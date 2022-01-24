Centre Lane Partners engages Green Project Technologies to track, report and improve their portfolio's ESG data

Green Project Technologies, an ESG portfolio management software for private equity and venture capital, has partnered with Centre Lane Partners to automate data collection, processing and reporting across their investments

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Lane Partners, LLC ("Centre Lane") announced today that it has partnered with Green Project Technologies, Inc., a leading ESG data management & reporting platform for private equity firms, to help their portfolio companies track, report, and improve their ESG data.

Monitor your portfolio companies' ESG performance, connect new investments, and instantly download and export fund- or company-level reports for submission to your LPs and all major emissions disclosure organizations (PRNewswire)

Green Project empowers private equity and venture capital firms to calculate and report portfolio-wide ESG data

Centre Lane, a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America, has selected Green Project's innovative ESG accounting platform as their unified solution to track emissions and other ESG-related data across their portfolio companies. In addition to enabling Centre Lane's participation in industry-wide ESG reporting initiatives, Green Project's software offering includes target-setting and data exploration tools, which is expected to support Centre Lane's commitment to sustainability. This partnership is expected to enable Centre Lane's portfolio companies to better calculate, report, and take action on improving their ESG data.

Private companies are increasingly focused on providing their customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders with transparency into their ESG performance and initiatives. However, many businesses lack the in-house resources and expertise to implement ESG practices, such as carbon accounting. Green Project's automated platform simplifies this process by connecting with portfolio companies' existing data systems, such as utility providers and financial accounting software, and providing the tools and insights to report and improve ESG-related data in a unified cloud-based system.

About Green Project Technologies

Green Project Technologies is a SaaS Climate and ESG data management platform based in New York, New York, with a mission to decarbonize the private markets. Our offerings are focused in three primary market segments: helping private equity firms track the emissions of their portfolio companies; enabling companies to track the emissions of their vendors and supply chain; and allowing eco-minded organizations to align their sustainability values with rigorous data reporting efforts. Our automated data collection process allows our clients to calculate emissions quickly and accurately, without having to hire dedicated resources, such as a dedicated sustainability consultant, focused on this task. For more information about Green Project, please visit https://greenprojecttechnologies.com/

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. In our Private Equity business, we look to acquire majority ownership of middle market companies and partner with strong management teams that we support through our CLP Value Creation Framework (CLP-VCF™). We are active across a broad range of transaction types including buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. In our Private Credit business, we provide creative, flexible debt financings to middle market businesses. We look to support management teams, equity owners, businesses and other stakeholders through appropriately structured financings for a variety of capital needs relating to refinancings, recapitalizations, organic growth objectives and strategic priorities.

Contact Information for Green Project Technologies:

Website: https://greenprojecttechnologies.com/

Email: info@greenprojecttech.com

Phone number: 1 (888) 585-1979

Book a meeting: https://calendly.com/greenprojecttech/30-minute-green-project-demo?month=2022-01

Access your Green Project dashboard to understand your high impact emissions areas, calculated quarterly in compliance with the GHG Protocol (PRNewswire)

Market your sustainability efforts to consumers, employees and investors alike by publishing your ESG report on your website and social media (PRNewswire)

Securely connect existing data sources, such as your utility provider(s) and financial accounting software, to simplify ESG data collection and input (PRNewswire)

