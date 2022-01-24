400,000 Reached by The State of Black Health Summit on MLK Holiday

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackDoctor.org (BDO) in partnership with the Rodham Institute at George Washington University reached over 400,000 when they broadcasted The State of Black Health Summit on the MLK Holiday. This one-of-a-kind virtual summit tackled several health challenges disproportionately impacting the Black community and offered real-time, real-life solutions to these issues to move Blacks closer to being more in charge of their health outcomes. The five virtual panels featured some of the nation's top Black experts and real patients to drive relevant and timely conversations. The panelists offered frank, practical, and culturally relevant solutions to overcoming the challenges, disparities and distrust of the healthcare community.

In its 16 year run as the leading health and wellness destination for Blacks, BDO is no stranger to historic moments, including a groundbreaking worldwide Facebook live in December 2021. This broadcast was just another milestone in this organization's quest for health equity for all. The topics included the latest on COVID, Black women and breast cancer, heart health, the role of food in the Black family, and the interaction of faith and mental health. Dr. Jehan El-Bayoumi (Dr. Gigi), Executive Director at The Rodham Institute at George Washington University was ever present throughout the day's panels and discussions.

The State of Black Health Virtual Summit was the first of many summits to be held throughout the year. The virtual reach of over 400,000 made this the nation's largest Health summit in history! The panels included significant contributions from prominent organizations like the Black Coalition Against COVID-19, the National Medical Association, the Association of Black Cardiologists, Grapevine Health, WomenHeart and other community and faith-based organizations.

For more information, please contact Ellis Dean at BlackDoctor.org (Email: Ellis@BlackDoctor.org ) or the Rodham Institute ( rodham@gwu.edu ).

BDO is the leading health and wellness destination for people of color. In December 2021, they hosted a groundbreaking worldwide Facebook Live that reached over 750,000. Since 2005, they have leveraged culture, content and technology to transform people's lives for the better. Editorially, BDO shares culturally relevant tips and strategies on health, wellness, lifestyle and longevity. BDO is where wellness and culture connect!"

