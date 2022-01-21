MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) (the "Company") today announced the 2021 tax treatment of its Class A common share distributions as described below.









2021 Tax Information - Class A Common Share













Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 3 Box 5



Record Date Payable Date Type of Distribution Total Distribution Per Share Total Taxable Distribution Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends Capital Gain Distribution Nondividend Distributions Section 199A Dividends 2020 Distribution 2022 Distribution 12/31/2020 1/15/2021 Cash $0.487500 $0.487500 $0.395395 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.092105 $0.395395 N/A N/A 3/31/2021 4/15/2021 Cash $0.495000 $0.495000 $0.401478 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.093522 $0.401478 N/A N/A 6/30/2021 7/15/2021 Cash $0.515000 $0.515000 $0.417700 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.097300 $0.417700 N/A N/A 9/30/2021 10/15/2021 Cash $0.520000 $0.520000 $0.421755 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.098245 $0.421755 N/A N/A 12/31/2021 1/14/2022 Cash $0.525000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 N/A $0.525000



TOTAL $2.542500 $2.017500 $1.636328 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.381172 $1.636328 $0.000000 $0.525000 Percent of Annual Total



100.00% 81.10676% 0.00000% 0.00000% 18.89324% 81.10676%





This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to adjustment. The income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of the release. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

The Company has also posted a copy of IRS Form 8937 on the Tax Notifications section of its website, which can be accessed at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com/tax-notifications.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. Also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust distributions varies and may not be the same as the taxation under the federal rules. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific federal, state, and local income tax treatment of the Company's distributions. Taxability of the 2021 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2020, MGP's portfolio of destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 32,400 hotel rooms, 1.6 million casino square footage, and 3.6 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including risks and/or uncertainties as described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MGP Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Growth Properties LLC