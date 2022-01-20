SkillsetGroup's Top Employees Help Rocket Staffing Firm onto the National Stage

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillsetGroup staffing and consulting company announced this month its top employees from 2021, professionals whose talent and dedication are helping solidify the firm's growing national footprint.

SkillsetGroup is an innovative and dynamic staffing company in Southern California focusing on manufacturing, technical, engineering and IT staffing. (PRNewsfoto/SkillsetGroup)

These folks braved waves of COVID and pandemic-related labor shortages to help keep production lines running and essential workers employed.

"Every single person here showed up to the office every day and risked their lives," SkillsetGroup CEO Clint Armstrong told employees at the award ceremony in December. "And I want to tell you, from the bottom of my heart, how much I appreciate it."

Top sales executives, recruiters, managers, payroll and the claims teams all received recognition from management and colleagues at the annual SkillsetGroup Holiday Party. The 2020 party and related festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic, but winners of the 2019 recognition won a trip to Paris, France.

The 2021 top team members are headed to Tulum, Mexico as a hard-earned retreat.

The winter wonderland-themed holiday party at the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry was a gala affair with dinner, drinks, dancing, photo booths and raffle prizes in addition to the employee recognitions.

Employee of the Year

2021

Belin Martinez

Most Valuable Contributor

2021

Kristina Blevins

Most Valuable Contributor

2021

Evelyn Javian



Top Producer

2021

Lupita Baca

Manager of the Year

2021

Noemi Saenz

Top Recruiter

Engineering and Skilled Trades Divisions

2021

Axel Figueroa

Top Recruiter

Engineering and Skilled Trades Divisions

2021

Steven Reza

Top Recruiter

Industrial Division

2021

Reyna Cortes

Top Recruiter

Industrial Division

2021

Maribel Ochoa

