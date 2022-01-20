SkillsetGroup's Top Employees Help Rocket Staffing Firm onto the National Stage

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillsetGroup staffing and consulting company announced this month its top employees from 2021, professionals whose talent and dedication are helping solidify the firm's growing national footprint.
These folks braved waves of COVID and pandemic-related labor shortages to help keep production lines running and essential workers employed.
"Every single person here showed up to the office every day and risked their lives," SkillsetGroup CEO Clint Armstrong told employees at the award ceremony in December. "And I want to tell you, from the bottom of my heart, how much I appreciate it."
Top sales executives, recruiters, managers, payroll and the claims teams all received recognition from management and colleagues at the annual SkillsetGroup Holiday Party. The 2020 party and related festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic, but winners of the 2019 recognition won a trip to Paris, France.
The 2021 top team members are headed to Tulum, Mexico as a hard-earned retreat.
The winter wonderland-themed holiday party at the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry was a gala affair with dinner, drinks, dancing, photo booths and raffle prizes in addition to the employee recognitions.
SkillsetGroup
Employee of the Year
2021
Belin Martinez
SkillsetGroup
Most Valuable Contributor
2021
Kristina Blevins
SkillsetGroup
Most Valuable Contributor
2021
Evelyn Javian
Top Producer
Top Producer
2021
Lupita Baca
Manager of the Year
Manager of the Year
2021
Noemi Saenz
SkillsetGroup
Top Recruiter
Engineering and Skilled Trades Divisions
2021
Axel Figueroa
SkillsetGroup
Top Recruiter
Engineering and Skilled Trades Divisions
2021
Steven Reza
SkillsetGroup
Top Recruiter
Industrial Division
2021
Reyna Cortes
SkillsetGroup
Top Recruiter
Industrial Division
2021
Maribel Ochoa
