Silicon Valley's Springline Unveils Robust Restaurant Line Up, Impressive Office Tenants, and Hotel-like Residences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidio Bay Ventures ("Presidio Bay"), a leading California-based commercial real estate investment firm, reveals an impressive tenant portfolio that will take center stage at Springline, a 6.4-acre mixed-used development in Menlo Park, California this year. Situated in the heart of the Peninsula just steps from the Cal Train station, Springline is a connected community of modern office space, hospitality-focused residences, and must-visit restaurants that match the innovative spirit and optimism of Silicon Valley.

Presidio Bay's Springline, a 6.4-acre mixed-used development in Menlo Park, California

Presidio Bay's Managing Partner K. Cyrus Sanandaji remarks, "We continue to gain momentum with award-winning San Francisco dining staples and best-in-class companies at the top of their respective industries who are choosing to call Springline home. Our vision to fully activate this development and solidify a future for downtown Menlo Park centered on sustainability, connectivity, culture and wellbeing has proven to be the right catalyst for our wish list tenants to come on board."

The Residences at Springline, pre-leasing soon, will further integrate the theme of placemaking infused with hospitality and tech. Springline is expected to draw residents seeking an interactive, indoor-outdoor community that is fast becoming the Peninsula's most desired destination.

A Food-Forward Destination

Anchoring Springline's dining roster is Back Home Hospitality, the group behind the Italian restaurants Che Fico and Che Fico Alimentari in San Francisco. They will open two additional Che Fico-branded concepts at Springline in late 2022: a restaurant and an Italian market. The restaurant will showcase Italian fare through the lens of Northern California and the market will feature local produce, prepared foods, a fish and meat butcher counter, salumi, a walk-up gelato window and more. Che Fico has already been named one of Bon Appetit's 10 Best New Restaurants in America. Burma Love, the contemporary younger sister to San Francisco institution Burma Superstar will bring bold flavors and Burmese culinary excellence as a welcomed addition to Menlo Park's culinary scene. For more than two decades, the Burma Superstar family of restaurants has been celebrated for unique and delicious Burmese food in the Bay Area.

Making its first foray outside of San Francisco proper is Lauren Crabbe and Michael McCrory's Andytown, a certified women-owned business with Irish roots. Those who live in or visit Springline can start their day with Andytown's single-origin coffee and soda bread with homemade jam before stopping by one of two new concepts by Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel, owner of Menlo Park local favorite Camper. Canteen Next Door, a wine bar located on Oak Grove Avenue will feature a seasonal menu of creative, small plates in addition to grab-and-go options and light fare during the day. Canteen Café, conveniently located along El Camino Real within the Canopy co-workspace, will offer an array of coffee shop classics, utilizing beans from local purveyor Sightglass Coffee, along with quick bites including wraps, sandwiches, salads, and baked goods.

Springline will also be home to Menlo Park's only brewery, Barebottle, a San-Francisco-inspired craft brewery co-founded by three friends, Lester Koga, Michael Seitz, and Ben Sterling. Barebottle, which received a gold medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Fest, is set to be the community's must-sip destination with a large indoor taproom space and a retro beer truck set outside in The Plaza, Springline's central patio space. The indoor taproom will be a pet-friendly space featuring an eclectic array of rotating taps, housemade wine, and non-alcoholic offerings.

For more information on retail leases and remaining availability contact Alex Sagues, CBRE Senior Associate (alex.sagues@cbre.com) and Laura Barr, CBRE Senior Vice President at CBRE (Laura.Barr@cbre.com).

Sand Hill Road 2.0

Poised to be the new Sand Hill Road, Springline will be an activated workspace for meaningful interactions that spur creativity, growth, and collaboration well beyond the two 100,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art Class A+ office buildings. It has redefined the Peninsula's high-identity trophy office market by combining curated onsite urban quality retail with un-paralleled amenities in a tech-enabled and environmentally friendly transit-oriented campus. Springline has already attracted an exciting set of companies who trust in Presidio Bay's unwavering commitment to community, urban revitalization, design excellence, art in architecture, and employment of innovative technology. In addition to Symphony Technology Group (STG) and boutique coworking company CANOPY, announced earlier this year, new office tenants span venture capital, law, and tech industries.

Menlo Ventures, best known for backing household names like Uber, Roku, Siri, and Gilead, is one of the earliest venture capital firms to have taken residence in Silicon Valley. The move to Springline is a testament to the development's future as a new hub for VC activity. Additionally, powerhouse software providers Genesys, who raised $580 million at a $21 billion valuation last month, will be opening a second office space at Springline.

Globally recognized international law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, an integral member of the Silicon Valley community for over 60 years who represents some of the nation's cutting-edge technology leaders, will move into new office space at Springline. "When we were seeking a new office location, we wanted an office that reflects the best that the area has to offer," remarks Roger Wylie, Kilpatrick Townsend Managing Partner. "That meant walkability and access to the vibrant center of Menlo Park; a real sense of community with a growing, diverse mix of retail, residential, and commercial; close to Caltrain; and, importantly, a LEED Certified development that is sensitive to the region's beautiful and unique setting. We are excited to be a part of Springline and look forward to welcoming our outstanding attorneys and professional staff in the near future."

Hospitality and wellness are engrained within Springline's spaces, moments, and community interactions. A robust event calendar with social programming for tenants and the surrounding community will provide for constant engagement and a lively atmosphere. Additionally, a full service Springline concierge team will be on hand to execute flawless business meetings by handling all items including catering, event support, and food delivery. Springline will also make wellness easy and accessible. Office tenants will have access to app-enabled keyless entry among other touchless features, onsite sustainability and wellness data about their own spaces as well as common areas. A diligent sanitization program features market-forward air quality measures like MERV16 Filtration, Needlepoint Ionization, and Biowall/UV Filtration installed throughout the buildings.

For more information on office leases contact Newmark (springline@ngkf.com).

Residential Pre-Leasing Launching This Spring

Springline Residences, another anchoring piece of the development, will begin pre-leasing this spring. 183 well-appointed, one- to three- bedroom, hotel-like residences feature spacious layouts with high ceilings, meticulously designed modern finishes, and private patios and balconies. Indoor and outdoor activated spaces include a full-service fitness center with programmed classes, luxury pool with daybeds and cabanas, golf simulator, and a co-work style café and connected lounge. Additional not-to-be-missed amenities include a 24/7 concierge and resident ambassador, pet spa, dog park, and several outdoor entertainment areas equipped with fire pits, pizza ovens and grilling stations.

As part of a larger program to activate Springline as a tech-integrated incubator, Presidio Bay has tapped robotics and architecture company Ori to add one of two living solutions for Springline residents. The Flex Collection by Ori features space-saving transformable furniture that adds function and convenience at the touch of button or tap of a phone. In addition, an all-encompassing Springline App will create a seamless experience. Residents and office tenants using the app can pre-order coffee or lunch from Springline restaurants, track and monitor indoor air quality in all amenity spaces, schedule weekly fitness classes, book amenity spaces and most importantly, connect with staff and other Springliners.

Springline also offers corporate housing and hospitality with Springline Enterprise Solutions. With San Francisco International Airport just 25-minutes away, the high-quality amenities and hospitality-focused experiences will be ideal for business travelers seeking a home-like environment with fully furnished residences available.

About Springline

Springline is a connected community filled with creative offices, modern residences, coveted food and beverage outlets, outdoor experiences and a culture of innovation, exploration and new encounters. The walkable city within a city is both an uncompromising playground where you can live, work, think, play and a launchpad for growing business and entrepreneurs. Springline brings new energy to the heart of Silicon Valley, conveniently located adjacent to downtown Menlo Park and steps from the Caltrain Station. The 6.4-acre mixed-use development by San Francisco based Presidio Bay is fostering a new generation of placemaking centered on tech-enabled and sustainability living. When Springline fully opens in summer 2022, it will be a vibrant hub where the Bay Area's brightest take up residency. For more information, please visit www.springline.com.

About Presidio Bay Ventures

Presidio Bay Ventures is a commercial real estate investment and development firm focused on the design, construction, and long-term operation of a diverse set of product types for private and public sector tenants across the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Presidio Bay's primary expertise is in new construction and major renovation of complex, mid to large-scale office buildings, mixed-use urban infill multifamily communities, industrial distribution centers, and other special-use facilities. Presidio Bay has developed projects totaling 3,900,000 square feet of new construction and adaptive reuse valued at nearly $3.3 billion across the United States and its outlying territories. For more information, please visit www.presidiobay.com.

Media Contacts

Quinn PR for Springline

Kristie Deptula

kdeptula@quinn.pr



Quinn PR for Springline

Stefanie Szeto

sszeto@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Springline