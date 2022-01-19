CASCADES RANKED 18TH MOST SUSTAINABLE CORPORATION IN THE WORLD

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - For the third consecutive year, Cascades has been recognized as one of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations, according to the prestigious Global 100 index, produced by media, research and financial information products company Corporate Knights. Cascades ranks 18th among the 6,914 public companies analyzed worldwide with more than $1 billion in revenues and first among the 34 other organizations in the Packaging category.

Cascades was first named on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list in 2020, ranking 49th. The company's notable progression in the rankings reflects Cascades' objective to always do more for the well-being of the people and communities in which it operates and the planet — a commitment that Cascades is further intensifying with its most recent Sustainability Action Plan.

"Nearly 60 years ago, thanks to the commitment of our employees, Cascades became a pioneer in the circular economy by making products from recycled materials," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades. "We are constantly striving to push the limits of our business practices so that they are evermore exemplary and respectful of our natural, social and economic environment. It's in this spirit that we have reaffirmed our leadership by setting new and more aggressive sustainable development objectives for the next 5 and 10 years."

"Cascades is proud to work to reduce its footprint and, by extension, that of our partners. By collaborating with us, our customers are participating in the circular economy and using eco-designed hygiene and packaging solutions that reduce their environmental impact. We're proud to work with them to make a real difference for future generations," said Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development.

What makes this distinction remarkable

Among the 24 performance indicators evaluated, several made it possible for Cascades to stand out from its peers, notably the high percentage of clean revenue, i.e. from the sale of eco-friendly products, health and safety performance, employee benefits, the inclusion of sustainable development objectives in the performance evaluation and gender diversity on its board of directors.

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. (CK) has a media division which includes the award-winning business and society magazine Corporate Knights, and a research division which produces corporate rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

