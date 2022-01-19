Canon Announces EOS R5 C Mirrorless Cinema 8K Full-Frame Camera; Learn More at B&H Photo

Canon introduces the new EOS R5 C 45MP Stills, Full-Frame 8K CMOS Sensor camera that blends the best of stills and pro video capture in a compact, lightweight body

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is excited to share the announcement of Canon EOS R5 C, compact, hybrid camera that is ideal for journalists, event photographers, and drone users who routinely capture stills and video over the course of their workday. This RF-mount mirrorless camera combines the resolution and speed of EOS R5 stills capture with the unlimited recording length and additional video features of the EOS Cinema line, including 12-bit Cinema RAW Light recording. Canon C70 users will also be glad to explore some new firmware updates for that Cinema line camera.

Key Features

Two Cameras in One Body : Photo + Cinema

45MP Stills, Full-Frame 8K CMOS Sensor

Photo/Video Switch Changes Settings Menu

JPEG/C-RAW, 12-Bit Cinema RAW Light

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection

CFexpress Type-B and SD UHS-II Slots

Dual-Slot Record, Unlimited Record Time

Timecode DIN Port, Multi-Function Shoe

4-Channel Audio Record with XLR Adapter

13 Reassignable Buttons

Best of Both Worlds

The full-frame R5 C camera features discrete menu options for still and video capture that are selected with the twist of dial, enabling you to access the abilities of both forms of capture with the use (and weight) of just one body.

In addition to providing a "best of both worlds" melding of existing Canon C70 and Canon EOS R5 features, the R5C camera adds features such as raw output via HDMI, up to 4K120 recording, support for Canon Log 3 HLG/PQ, recording time that is limited only by your media and battery supplies, a timecode port, Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection, active cooling, a higher-power LP-E6NH battery, and a multi-function shoe for XLR audio adapters. The total of 13 user-assignable buttons allows for customizing the controls just the way you like.

Functions carried over from the C70 and R5 include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, an electronic RF lens mount, CFexpress and SD card slots, a familiar button layout, and DaVinci Resolve and Canon app compatibility for a smooth post-production workflow.

Still Photo Capture

The R5 C offers still imaging with continuous capture at speeds of up to 20 fps using the 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor and the DIGIC X processor. Autofocus options are available to suit just about any type of action and include Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II for freezing split-second movements, 1,053 AF zones used for Eye, Face, and Head Detection AF, Animal Detection AF for grabbing wildlife or furry friends, and Vehicle Detection for nailing those automobile product shots. Use the R5 C's dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for image file transfers while you work.

Compact, Lightweight Body

Compact and lightweight like the EOS R5, the R5 C is designed for comfortable handheld use. It also sports an optically extended EVF for eye-level viewing and it shares R5's ergonomic grip design. The R5 C works with R5 accessories like the battery and WFT (wireless file transfer) grips, so if you upgrade you can keep those existing items.

Cinema Line Video Imaging

Cine camera users will see the familiar Cinema EOS menu when using the R5 C in video mode, making it easier to switch between a Cinema EOS camera such as the C70, C300 Mk II, or C700 and an R5 C being used as a "B" camera.

Resolution

This is the first Cinema EOS camera with the ability to record 8K video internally at rates up to 8K60p using Canon's Cinema RAW Light codec or in MP4 for quicker uploading. The incredibly detailed 8K (8192 x 4320) resolution can be used natively or used for 4K cropping from within the frame. The R5 C's ability to record two resolutions simultaneously means you can capture in Cinema RAW light for your final version while capturing 4K, HD, or a proxy file for speedier, less storage-intensive editing.

Canon DR-E6C DC Coupler for EOS R5 C

Power the Canon EOS R5 C cinema/photo camera using an external power supply with this DR-E6C DC Coupler from Canon. The unique nature of the R5 C being a photo + cinema video camera in one requires a slightly different power supply method in order to power the video side of the camera when recording footage

HDR Imaging

The R5 C offers HDR (high dynamic range) in HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) in PQ (Perceptual Quantization)―producing richly detailed, lifelike footage even in 8K. Canon Log 3 compatibility streamlines simple grading when pairing the R5 C with other Cinema EOS models on multicamera shoots.

Sensor Modes

Content is produced for a wide variety of cinema-style forms and the R5 C has you covered with the ability to select from full-frame, Super35, and Super16 modes. High-frame-rate options include up to DCI 4K120 in 4:2:2 10-bit without sensor cropping and the ability to use autofocus and record audio files even at high frame rates.

Design

A fan system keeps the R5 C cool, enabling uninterrupted, internal video recording and pro touches like a timecode port, durable housing, and a built-in cable clamp make the R5 C easy to integrate into your all-day, multicamera events.

Canon EOS R5 C Sensor 45MP Full-Frame CMOS Lens Mount Canon RF Memory Card Slots 1 x CFexpress Type B

1 x SD UHS-II Video Recording 8K 60p (Full-Frame)

8K 30p (Full-Frame)

6K 30p (Super35)

4K 120p (Full-Frame) Recording Formats Cinema RAW Light (12-Bit)

XF-AVC (10-Bit 4:2:2)

MP4 (10-Bit 4:2:2) External Recording 8K 30p RAW via HDMI Viewfinder 5.76m-Dot OLED EVF LCD Screen 3.2" 2.1m-Dot Touchscreen LCD Autofocus Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with iTR AF X ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-51200 (Expanded: ISO 50-102400) Continuous Shooting 12 fps Mechanical, 20 fps Electronic Shutter Cooling Internal Cooling Fan Image Stabilization Electronic IS During Video Recording Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth and 5.0/2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Interface USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2)

HDMI Type D

3.5mm Microphone

3.5mm Headphone Battery LP-E6NH, LP-E6N, LP-E6

Continuous AC Power via AC-E6N & DR-E6C Dimensions 5.6 x 4.0 x 4.4" Weight 1.7 lb with Battery and Memory Card

1.5 lb Body Only

Learn More on Canon EOS R5 C Camera at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/get-the-best-of-stills-and-video-with-the-canon-eos-r5-c-camera

Canon EOS R5 C Mirrorless Cinema Camera: Panel Discussion with Keith Ladzinski

Join the Canon live event on January 19, at 3:00 P.M. and the B&H live event on January 20, at 12 noon for a closer look at the Canon R5 C.

Ryan Snyder, Senior Product Specialist for Cinema EOS and Professional Video

For the majority of his career Ryan has acted as field support, technical trainer, and spokesperson for Canon's video solutions. A self-described "Friendly Owner's Manual," he prides himself on technical proficiency for his products as well as first-in-class client support.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

