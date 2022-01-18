Standard Textile Meets 80,000 Shower Goal to Combat Homelessness

CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global leader in the healthcare and hospitality textile markets, announces today a milestone for "Standard Textile Cares," its national program to combat homelessness. Through partnership with non-profit organizations across the United States that provide mobile shower services to people dealing with homelessness or insufficient housing, the company met its goal of supporting 80,000 showers by the end of 2021.

Standard Textile launched Standard Textile Cares and its 80,000-shower goal in November of 2020 in honor of the company's 80-year legacy of inspiring care, comfort, and change in communities. Since 1940, Standard Textile has been partnering with organizations to help those in need through product donations, financial support and volunteerism.

"On any given day, more than a half million Americans experiencing homelessness may not have regular access to basic essentials many of us take for granted, including a shower or a soft towel. A shower can do so much more than offer personal hygiene; it can restore dignity, something everyone deserves," said Gary Heiman, Standard Textile's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Through the Standard Textiles Cares program, the company has donated thousands of bath towels, wash cloths, shower curtains, and blankets to organizations offering shower services supporting an estimated 80,200 showers annually.

"We received the donation and all we can say is WOW!" said Jenny Perez, Executive Director of Mary Magdalene House in Cincinnati, Ohio. "As you can imagine, towels, washcloths, and shower curtains are integral to the work of Mary Magdalene House. In 2021, we provided nearly 17,000 showers for our guests. The donation of these items from Standard Textile Cares means Mary Magdalene House can provide the best experience to the guests who visit us every day."

Homelessness in the U.S. has grown in recent years. In its most recent annual count conducted in January 2020, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported more than 580,000 people were homeless in the U.S. Their data shows a four-year upward trend in homelessness even before the COVID-19 crisis began.

Standard Textile plans to continue the Standard Textile Cares program throughout 2022. The company's list of partner organizations has grown to serve areas in 12 states, extending the program's reach and ability to bring comfort to those in need.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 80 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

