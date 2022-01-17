Piccuta Law Group Receives Nearly Quarter Million Dollar Settlement from City of Stockton to Resolve Police Brutality Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Black Man

STOCKTON, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Stockton in California has paid $235,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force was used by one of its police officers. The lawsuit was filed on June 1, 2017 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. The case was entitled Brown v. Diaz, Et Al. and designated case # 2:17-AT-00576.

The lawsuit alleged that excessive force was used during a routine traffic stop.

The lawsuit alleged that City of Stockton police officer, Eric Howard, used excessive force on Brown, who is African-American, during a routine traffic stop in 2015. Specifically, the lawsuit claimed that Howard pointed and held his firearm to Brown's head without justification. The lawsuit further alleged that Brown was wrongfully tasered by Howard while inside his vehicle after refusing to exit.

The City of Stockton and Howard denied the allegations. The lawsuit asked for damages for Brown's physical injuries and pain and suffering. The lawsuit also sought an award of attorney fees and punitive damages.

Brown was represented by Charles Tony Piccuta of the Piccuta Law Group, LLP. This is not the first time Piccuta has brought police brutality claims against the City of Stockton. In 2020, Piccuta obtained a $710,000 police brutality verdict against two City of Stockton police officers. That case was entitled Green v. City of Stockton, Et Al. and filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court as case # STK-CV-UPI-2011-14340.

Contact Charles Tony Piccuta from the Piccuta Law Group, LLP to learn more about this story. http://www.piccutalaw.com. (831) 920-3111.

