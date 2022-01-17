DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In remembrance and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is announcing that it has reached the $1 million mark in donations to its cherished and long-time partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. In the spirit of Martin Luther King's dream of serving local communities, NMG has partnered with the youth organization for the past 4 years to provide a safe place for children to learn and grow, helping to serve 4.3 million young people in a typical year in more than 4,700 Club facilities.

Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates the Spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Through Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a nationwide organization that advances MLK's dream of equality through life-changing programs, resources and mentorship, and serving 54% young people of color. With the help of highly trained and innovative staff and trusted partners, the organization can offer consistent and quality programming that gives access to different experiences and opportunities, enabling and empowering young people to reach their full potential.

Chief Executive Officer for NMG, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, says, "NMG is a very proud and storied partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. I am so thankful to our loyal customers and associates who have helped us get to our $1 million mark, and am proud to help share with them the work and mission of the Boys & Girls Club of America. On behalf of the Company, we are thrilled to be able to offer funds that provide crucial resources to young people all over the country. To be able to contribute and help enrich young lives in a significant way is a cherished milestone for us as an organization."

NMG has also ignited the spirit of giving back throughout the holiday season into MLK Weekend, raising funds through a combination of grants and point-of-sale fundraising, like NMG's annual Holiday Giving campaign, and store associates supporting local Boys & Girls Clubs by participating in toy drives and gift donations. Chief People Officer of Neiman Marcus Group, Eric Severson, was able to celebrate reaching our $1 million donation amount with a check presentation on behalf of The Company to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Neiman Marcus Group is proud to be able to partner with the non-profit, which is one of the Company's largest grant recipients that receives funds from NMG's corporate donations, point-of-sale fundraising, and cause-marketing efforts. NMG is thrilled to be able to contribute this amount, which equates to 1,000,000 healthy after-school snacks or 100,000 hours of homework help for Clubs in NMG communities across the country.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America believes that every young person deserves a safe place where they feel like they belong," said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are honored to celebrate this milestone in our partnership with Neiman Marcus and look forward to continued success in helping youth to achieve great futures."

Neiman Marcus Group has also partnered with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra to be a presenting sponsor for the performance of Lyric of Strings, written by George Walker, the first African American composer to win the Pulitzer Price for Music. The Company sponsored tickets for representatives of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, who attended the concert over the weekend.

NMG plans to expand the success of point-of-sale fundraising with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other non-profits. The Company will continue to lead with love in all current and future partnerships by cultivating a culture of belonging and supporting causes that are close to the Company's and its customers' hearts.

