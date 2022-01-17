Famous Partners with Printbox and Gooten Inc. to Enable Product Personalization at Scale New integrations provide users of Famous' platform with unmatched capabilities to enter and grow in the print-on-demand and personalized product space

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous , the ecommerce design company helping anyone easily market and sell online, today announced a partnership with Printbox sp. z. o.o., a software company providing custom tools for photo product businesses, and Gooten Inc , a globally distributed technology and fulfillment company that empowers ecommerce brands to sell products on-demand. The integration of these products will allow users to efficiently and easily manage their business in one central place within the Famous platform and provide a seamless customer experience – from launch to product personalization and manufacturing.

Combining Famous' design capabilities with Printbox's online photo ecommerce tools and Gooten's scaled fulfillment solutions for personalized products, the partnerships will offer a first-of-its-kind technology platform that retailers worldwide can leverage to stand out from competitors.

"Partnering with leading ecommerce solutions such as Printbox and Gooten is key to ensuring we provide the best possible toolbox for merchants, brands, and retailers," said Aaron Day, CEO of Famous. "With competition in ecommerce steadily rising, personalizing products as well as the overall shopping experience is essential for businesses to stand out and attract consumers. The new integrations allow us to provide an end-to-end solution that addresses their needs from the first customer interaction to fulfillment."

"Our mission is to provide ecommerce companies with effective and innovative solutions to help them succeed. Partnering with Famous, a company that shares the same mission, is a natural choice," said Michal Czaicki, CEO of Printbox. "Visual ecommerce is playing an increasingly important role and we're excited that our advanced solutions will help Famous' customers. With our state-of-the-art editors for photo products and production and e-commerce solutions, they will be able to provide exceptional customer experiences."

"Empowering visionary brands to easily access best-in-class on-demand fulfillment to scale their business is our top priority – and joining forces with Famous further supports this goal," said Brian Rainey, CEO of Gooten. "With ecommerce being highly competitive, businesses need to constantly find new ways to stay top of mind for consumers. Having a tailored solution suited for their individual business needs provides that opportunity. We believe our technology and on-demand fulfillment network combined with Famous' offering will make for a refreshing solution that modern businesses need to build a loyal customer base, increase sales, and accelerate revenue growth."

You can visit Famous at the National Retail Federation's 2022 Retail's Big Show from January 16-18 at booth #338 to see their products in action and learn more about the latest integrations and partnerships.

About Famous

Famous is a no-code mobile ecommerce design platform that enables merchants, creatives, and business owners to captivate their customers through beautiful, engaging, and immersive designs, leading to lower bounce rates, higher conversion rates, and increased customer loyalty. Famous makes it easy to create and customize, with little to no technical expertise required. We believe that the future of ecommerce lives on mobile and we give brands the ability to convey their unique stories and cultivate a deeper connection with customers to sell their products in the best way possible. For more information, visit famous.co .

About Printbox

Printbox delivers an enterprise photo products software. Its complete, white-label solution includes a web portal, multiple buying paths, a selection of user-friendly editors, a Smart Creation feature, mobile apps, e-commerce, products management, and hosting. The company's development strategy is based on three main objectives: high conversion rates thanks to great usability, an efficient store, products management, and deep customization options to ensure flexibility. Printbox now has customers in more than 50 countries on almost every continent, with its servers located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

About Gooten Inc.

Gooten Inc. is a technology and fulfillment company servicing established brands that are looking to optimize and/or supplement their eCommerce business with a print-on-demand manufacturing model. It combines proprietary technology and operational expertise with a global network of 30+ best-in-class manufacturing partners. This automated infrastructure allows Gooten to fulfill orders more efficiently, sustainably, and at a competitive price. Gooten's scaled production makes it possible for eCommerce businesses, retailers and global merchandising companies to sell high-quality products without holding physical inventory and with minimal risk. Founded in 2015, Gooten is a globally distributed company with teams across North America, Europe and South America.

