ZTO Held 2022 Nationwide Network Conference

SHANGHAI, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, 2022 local time, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO; HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, held its 2022 Nationwide Network Conference in Shanghai.

In 2021, ZTO delivered 22.3 billion parcels and grew volume 31.1% YoY, secured its first place by market share in the industry while maintaining service quality among the top. ZTO becomes the first express delivery company in the world with an annual parcel volume exceeding 20 billion.

In the speech titled "Empower partners and strengthen infrastructure, improve service quality and efficiency, and achieve synergy - Reaching quality growth new heights through digitization and precision management", Chairman Meisong Lai provided a positive outlook on the national economic development and expressed high confidence in the near-term growth prospects of China's express delivery industry as it takes on a greater focus on growth quality than speed. Mr. Lai also set corporate objectives for market share gain, earnings expansion, service enhancement, safety improvement and Zecosystem development. With carefully laid out 9 initiatives for 2022, ZTO plans to drive coordinated efforts in core capability investments across network, expand application of data-driven tools for operational efficiency and maximize resource planning and utilization among its ecosystem businesses.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

