VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended January 1, 2022, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, after the close of market.

Viavi Logo
Viavi Logo

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.  A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.  The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free:

888-330-2022

International:

646-960-0690

Conference ID:

3072689


Replay of the call:      

Dial-In:

800-770-2030

Toll-Free: 

647-362-9199

Conference ID:

3072689

Start date:

February 3, 2022

4:30pm PT

End date:

February 10, 2022

8:59pm PT

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:    Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com
Press Contact:          Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-announces-date-for-fiscal-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301460261.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.