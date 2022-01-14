CYMBAL DEVELOPMENT AND DLT GLOBAL LAUNCH ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE PROGRAM AT OASIS POINTE RESIDENCES Artists Nationwide Invited to Apply to Live and Work for Free in State-of-the-Art Residential Building in South Florida Opening Spring 2022

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbal DLT Arts Foundation, a foundation established by Cymbal Development and DLT Global , is proud to announce the launch of its Artists-in-Residence Program at Oasis Pointe Residences , Cymbal Development and DLT Global's newest design-driven, multi-unit waterfront apartment complex opening in Dania Beach in Spring 2022. The program aims to highlight the diversity, creativity, and soul of the arts community and advocate for artists across a spectrum of media and artistic approaches. The foundation is currently calling for submissions to the 2022 Artists-in-Residence Program from artists nationwide.

As part of the Artists-in-Residence Program, Oasis Pointe is inviting up-and-coming creatives from all professional backgrounds, demographics, career stages, and artistic styles to live and work for free in its state-of-the-art residential building for up to six months. Artists' partners, children, and pets will also be welcomed for the entire stay of the program. To be eligible, artists are required to either hold a bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D., be starting on a professional path in the arts, or be seeking to utilize the residency to cultivate a project.

"South Florida is known for its vibrant art communities, including museums, colorful street murals, art walks, exhibitions, studios, and Art Basel, the leading global platform connecting collectors, galleries, and artists," said Asi Cymbal, president of Cymbal Development. "In an ideal world, art would be free and accessible for everyone, and that is why we felt it was imperative to launch an Artists-in-Residence Program where we can provide a unique opportunity for creatives to advance their careers through access to our space, community connections, and financial support."

Artists will receive up to a six-month rent-free, fully-furnished residency at Oasis Pointe. At the completion of their residency, successful applicants and their families may be invited to extend their residency at Oasis Pointe or in any other Cymbal DLT community in South Florida. In exchange, the Artists-in-Residence Program requests that up to two original works be gifted to Oasis Pointe's permanent collection to be displayed in the building's common areas. The scope of work will be determined on an individual basis in conjunction with the artist.

In an effort to create a meaningful dialogue between the artists and the residential community, artists will also be requested to share their practice via an open studio or lecture/slideshow on the property at least once during their stay.

Artists interested in applying to the program need to submit images of up to five works and an artist statement to Residency@CymbalDevelopment.com . Applications will be accepted now through February 15, 2022. The winners will be chosen by a carefully selected panel of art professionals from the local community and announced by March 1, 2022. Artists can move in around May 1, 2022 or later.

About Oasis Pointe Residences

Dania Beach's first waterfront apartment building, Oasis Pointe Residences is a 2.4-acre, 301-unit complex featuring thoughtfully planned details and exceptional indoor and outdoor amenities designed to create fresh-air havens of relaxation and retreat. The luxury indoor-outdoor living spaces respond to the timely demands for better natural ventilation, lighting, and air quality, while the amenities seek to enhance the mental and physical well-being of residents.

Inspired by the surrounding water and nature, key amenities and features of the eight-story building include: butterfly and meditation gardens; a surf club; a waterfront boardwalk with a 19-slip marina; a Zoom lounge with private office suites and workstations; an outdoor lap pool; a fire pit with outdoor BBQ and picnic areas; a state-of-the-art, open-air fitness facility and yoga studio; an indoor lounge and game room; a dog park; and air purification, sterilization, and ionization systems that are 99% effective against COVID-19.

Located at 150 South Bryan Road in Dania Beach with easy access to I-95 and I-595, Oasis Pointe is in close proximity to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, and the corporate headquarters of Spirit Airlines and Chewy. It is also close to Downtown Miami, Wynwood, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, and the beaches. The complex is adjacent to Dania Pointe, a new mixed-use development that features premier shopping and dining options, commercial spaces, and a dual-branded hotel. Major cultural and artistic institutions are all within a 20-minute drive.

Cymbal Development intends to extend its Artists-in-Residence Program to all of its future residential developments. Talented artists selected to live at Oasis Pointe Residences will be eligible to continue their residency in future Cymbal Development projects.

For more information about Oasis Pointe and its Artists-in-Residence Program, visit liveoasispointe.com .

About Cymbal Development

Cymbal Development envisions and creates design-driven communities. It consists of real estate developers, builders, and restaurateurs who seek to inspire, innovate, and transform by working with the best designers and teams in the world to create compelling environments. Led by Asi Cymbal, Cymbal Development has a development and construction pipeline of over $1.5 billion in projects. The company is seeking to double that volume this year. For more information, visit cymbaldevelopment.com .

About DLT Global

DLT Global provides every aspect of real estate acquisition, planning, management, and construction expertise. With over 30 years of combined experience and dedication to this field, DLT Global prides itself in helping foreign investors protect their investments and maximize profits. For more information, visit dltglobal.co .

