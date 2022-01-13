Therapy Brands wins award for Best Company for Diversity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands receives the coveted 'Diversity' award from Comparably. Comparably is a highly regarded compensation, workplace culture, and career site that bases these coveted awards upon anonymous employee feedback from reputable U.S. based companies. In addition, Therapy Brands recently received two awards acknowledging their dedication to employee recognition and corporate growth. They were awarded 'Best Company Culture' in December 2021 and 'Best Company Perks & Benefits' in October 2021.

Best Company for Diversity 2021

Therapy Brands built corporate culture with the foundation of diversity, inclusivity and belonging.

Therapy Brands built corporate culture around its mission, vision, and strategy, and with a foundation of diversity, inclusivity and belonging. Therapy Brands uses anonymous employee surveys to routinely gather feedback from their workforce to ensure the voice of the workforce is heard through diverse perspectives with the goal of removing barriers. The organization built a foundational diversity plan and appointed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) chair to lead the efforts for the company going forward.

Kyan Wei, Director of Talent Acquisition and DE&I Chair, says, "Being honored with this award is an amazing testimony of how we value Cultural Add as one of our key hiring parameters. As our growing number of employees define our evolving culture, the importance of further diversifying our workforce through various initiatives and efforts really equip us to continuously enhance a well-rounded environment to provide innovative solutions and serve the underserved communities. We will continue to expand these DE&I initiatives through hiring, employee engagement, and developing talent as we continue to grow."

Therapy Brands is committed to instilling diversity, equity, and inclusion into the fabric of its culture and business. The organization strives to be recognized not only as a leader in healthcare technology, but also for intentional efforts to promote a diverse community. Therapy Brands ensures equity by creating programs that are impartial, fair and provide equal outcomes for all employees. In addition, Therapy Brands wants all employees to have a sense of belonging. Through a program known as Therapy Brands Thrives, employees are encouraged to learn about Therapy Brands' diversity, departments, and backgrounds in an educational and accepting environment.

"Therapy Brands is among the top-rated best places to work this year, according to their very own employees," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "This kind of recognition, out of thousands of companies rated, is a testament to the organization's commitment to workplace culture and diversity of all employee voices."

Therapy Brands is seeking best-in-class talent who want to bring technology solutions to the forefront of healthcare. To join the dedicated teams that work side-by-side with providers, industry experts and market leaders, click here.

About Therapy Brands: Therapy Brands is the leading healthcare IT partner for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, revenue and data solutions drive exceptional clinical and financial outcomes. Therapy Brands is the trusted partner of thousands of therapy practices who rely on our solutions to simplify their administration, improve revenue, and enable them to focus on patient care. (www.therapybrands.com.)

About Comparably, in their own words: Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series. (www.comparably.com)

