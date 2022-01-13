Changes in leadership come as Randstad Technologies Group continues to deliver STEM-based staffing, solutions, and services to help clients achieve their strategic objectives.

Randstad USA Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments for Randstad Technologies Group Changes in leadership come as Randstad Technologies Group continues to deliver STEM-based staffing, solutions, and services to help clients achieve their strategic objectives.

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the digital transformation of American businesses accelerating in the past year, Randstad USA today announced five key appointments within the Randstad Technologies Group (RTG) U.S. executive leadership team that will help the company continue to expand and deepen its operations and market growth in 2022 and beyond.

Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US)

"The pandemic has clarified just how important it is for companies to keep pace with rapid digital transformation," said Graig Paglieri, CEO of Randstad Technologies Group. "With these exciting new changes to our executive leadership team, we are prepared to help companies across every industry adapt to the evolving landscape and plan for the future."

Expanding on his promotion last December, Andy Speer will have increased responsibilities with his dedicated focus as RTG Chief Operating Officer & President, Solutions. Andy's responsibilities will include maximizing the impact of business execution across all RTG lines of business and directing investments and operational strategy by leveraging data and business intelligence via the newly formed RTG Data Center of Excellence and RTG Tools and Execution Optimization team.

Alisia Genzler will leverage her more than 25 years of industry and career expertise in her new role as Randstad Technologies President & Chief Client Officer. In her role, Alisia will be responsible for overseeing all sales, recruiting, and federal business. Her focus will be to achieve increased market growth with a focus on improving Randstad Technologies' market position and growth engine.

With over 19 years in the staffing industry, Angie Keller will continue to build on her transformative efforts in her new role as Randstad Engineering President. Her creative thinking and problem-solving skills will continue to establish Randstad Engineering as a high-growth, dominant player in the industry.

Curt Schwab has been appointed President of Celerity, bringing 20 plus years of consulting experience to the position. In his new role, Curt will see that Celerity maintains its position as the premium advisory services arm of RTG, helping businesses respond to change—efficiently, quickly, and with focus on the customer—as he facilitates integration among them all.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randstad US