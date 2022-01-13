Founded in 2002, Oasis has five clinics in Tri-Cities area

OASIS PHYSICAL THERAPY & SPORTS REHAB JOINS UPSTREAM REHABILITATION FAMILY OF CLINICAL CARE Founded in 2002, Oasis has five clinics in Tri-Cities area

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walla Walla native Mindi Irvine started Oasis Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab with a single outpatient clinic in 2002, growing it to five locations in the Tri-Cities area today.

Upstream Rehabilitation logo

Oasis plans to add more clinics and expand patient access to care through its new partnership with Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation's largest dedicated physical therapy provider.

But as Oasis marks its 20th anniversary this year, Irvine knew it was time to work with a partner that could provide the additional resources needed to continue her growth and expansion strategy.

Oasis plans to add more clinics and expand patient access to care through its new partnership with Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation's largest dedicated physical therapy provider.

"Upstream is an incredible company and shares our passion for serving local communities and for helping patients reach their goals and get their lives back," said Irvine, who earned a master's degree in physical therapy from Loma Linda University.

Terms of the transaction, which closed on Dec. 15 after several years of discussions between the privately owned companies, were not disclosed.

Irvine noted that Upstream provides a structure for Oasis to add more locations but also for its physical therapists to hone their clinical skills and realize leadership opportunities that otherwise wouldn't be available to them.

Oasis has single clinics in Pasco, Kennewick and Walla Walla and two in Richland.

Phil Christian, Upstream's senior vice president of business development, noted that Oasis complements Upstream's growing presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Other Upstream brands in the region include BenchMark Physical Therapy, People's Injury Network Northwest, NW Sports Physical Therapy, PT Northwest Physical Therapy and Sound to Summit Physical Therapy.

"Mindi is growth-focused and was looking for the right partner," Christian said. "This is a great fit for Oasis and Upstream but also the communities and patients that we serve. We're thrilled to welcome Mindi's talented team to the Upstream family."

Based in Birmingham, Ala., Upstream (urpt.com) overall comprises more than 1,100 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.

For more information about Oasis, visit oasisphysicaltherapy.com or call 509-416-0444.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation