Kerna Health Signs Deal with Total Brain; Will Integrate Total Brain Platform into Existing Behavioral Health Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, a mental health and brain performance monitoring and support platform, today announced that the company has signed a deal with Kerna Health, a leader in digital connected care. As part of the newly minted agreement, Kerna will integrate the Total Brain digital neurotech platform into the company's Behavioral Health Integration support solution. Under the terms of the non-exclusive deal, and as the partnership scales over the upcoming 12-18 months, Total Brain's assessment and self-care tools will become available to all Kerna's managed patients. Further, Kerna's clinical clients will have access to Total Brain's patient management and reporting capabilities.

Kerna Health, a leader in digital connected care, will integrate the Total Brain digital neurotech platform into the company’s Behavioral Health Integration support solution.

The Total Brain platform will extend the value of Kerna's existing virtual behavioral health solutions.

Kerna has an extensive customer network which includes: physician offices, hospitals, accountable care organizations, and long-term care facilities, with plans for significant growth in 2022.The company utilizes advanced software and online technologies, coupled with at-home health and physiologic monitoring devices, to manage chronic illness, such as cardiac diseases, diabetes, and long-term wounds.

"We are committed to enhancing patient outcomes by bringing our clinical clients the most advanced technologies the market has to offer," said Dr. Richard Sztramko, chief medical officer, Kerna Health. "The Total Brain platform will extend the value of Kerna's existing virtual behavioral health solutions by providing comprehensive patient assessments, customized treatment plans, and in-depth analytics, that not only drive patient mental health improvements, but verify treatment success."

"This is an exciting time for Total Brain; this technology integration agreement will considerably expand the company's market share in the clinical care support segment," said Total Brain CEO Matthew Mund. "Furthermore, Kerna's commitment to leveraging Total Brain technologies to enhance their current client offerings gives testimony to the benefits of the Total Brain platform within the clinical care support marketplace and underscores the significant opportunity we see in that segment."

About Total Brain's Clinical Platform

The Total Brain clinical platform includes a clinically validated assessment, mobile app-based self-care tools, and a clinician dashboard. Clinicians incorporating Total Brain into their practice treat various conditions including substance use disorder, behavioral health disorders, traumatic brain injuries, mild cognitive impairment and more. They use data from Total Brain reports in tandem with other tools such as MRIs and EEGs to gain a more complete picture of what is going on in each patient's brain. These deep insights drive better informed treatment strategies and more personalized patient care.

The multi-page brain report includes a unique combination of measures including:

Each of the 12 brain capacities across the functional areas of emotion, feeling, cognition and self-control.

Results of standard mental health screening tools, along with STEN score, and Z score data, as well as the patient's actual response to questions that screen for mental health conditions.

About Total Brain Limited (ASX: TTB)

Total Brain Limited is a San Francisco and Sydney-based company that has developed and offers Total Brain, a mental health and brain performance self-monitoring and self-care platform powered by the world's largest standardized brain database. Its SaaS platform has helped more than 1 million registered users to-date scientifically measure and optimize their brain capacities while managing the risk of common mental conditions. Benefits for providers include improved patient outcomes, tracking of evidence-based outcomes across the continuum of care, and a reduction in clinician fatigue. Benefits for employers and payers include better mental healthcare access, lower costs and higher productivity. For more information, please visit www.totalbrain.com and follow on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

