Jeff Greenberg and Mark Wiseman join Hakluyt International Advisory Board

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is proud to announce that Jeff Greenberg and Mark Wiseman have joined the company's advisory board.

The Hakluyt International Advisory Board provides the firm with advice and connectivity across the globe. It is chaired by Niall FitzGerald KBE, former CEO and chairman of Unilever, and members are drawn from the worlds of business, government and academia.

Jeff Greenberg has several decades of experience in the insurance industry, having been chairman and CEO of Marsh & McLennan and executive vice president of AIG's domestic brokerage group. After leaving insurance, he founded Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $7 billion in assets under management, where he is now chairman and CEO. Jeff is also a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and of the New York Presbyterian Hospital, alongside a number of other philanthropic commitments.

Mark Wiseman is a leading investment manager and business executive, who was previously a senior managing director at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager. Prior to BlackRock, Mark was president and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He now is a senior adviser to Lazard and chair of Alberta Investment Management Corporation's board of directors. Mark is also on the board of the United Way of Greater Toronto, the Sinai Health System, and the Dean's Advisory Board at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, as well as other non-profit organisations.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "As Hakluyt continues to expand around the world, and especially in North America, we are very excited to have Jeff Greenberg and Mark Wiseman joining our advisory board. They both have exceptional track records as leaders of major businesses, and their insights and advice will be invaluable as we help our clients tackle their most pressing commercial issues. I am hugely looking forward to working with them both."

Niall FitzGerald KBE added: "I am delighted to welcome Jeff Greenberg and Mark Wiseman to the Hakluyt International Advisory Board. It is always a pleasure to add to our network of advisers and, as highly respected business leaders, I am sure Jeff and Mark will bring great judgement and expertise to our work."

Jeff Greenberg commented: "It's a privilege to be joining the Hakluyt International Advisory Board. Hakluyt works on critical and complex commercial issues for businesses around the world, and I am looking forward to advising the company in North America and beyond."

Mark Wiseman said: "I am very pleased to be becoming part of Hakluyt's advisory board, and to be supporting the firm as it continues to expand in North America and around the world. It will be an honour to work with such a distinguished group of colleagues, advising Hakluyt on the issues that matter most."

Both appointments to the Hakluyt International Advisory Board are effective immediately.

Notes to editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the company, please visit www.hakluytandco.com.

The other members of the Hakluyt International Advisory Board are:

Niall FitzGerald KBE (Former CEO and Chairman, Unilever)

Manvinder ( Vindi) Banga (Partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice)

Professor Sir John Bell (Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford )

Sir Douglas Flint CBE (Chairman, abrdn)

Muhtar Kent (Former CEO and Chairman, The Coca-Cola Company)

Irene Lee (Chairman, Hysan Development Co. Ltd)

Sir Iain Lobban (Former Director, GCHQ)

Trevor Manuel (Former Minister of Finance, South Africa )

Lubna S. Olayan (Chair, the merged SABB and Alawwal Bank)

Sandi Peterson (Former Group Worldwide Chairman, Johnson & Johnson)

Alfonso Prat-Gay (Former Minister of the Economy and President of the Central Bank of Argentina )

Shuzo Sumi (Chairman, Sony Corporation) and

Ratan Tata GBE (Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons ).

