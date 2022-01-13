InventHelp Inventor Develops Lift for Dropped Axle of Truck and Trailer with Super Single Tires (CCT-4545)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Flat tires never come at a convenient time," said an inventor from Manchester, Ohio, "but my worst experience as a professional truck driver was in Chicago when one of the specialty (super single) tires on the vehicle blew out. I was stranded in traffic for hours before it was repaired."

He developed a prototype for AXLE SAFETY STRAP to enable the axle end of a trailer/truck with a flat super single tire to be temporarily lifted. As such, it provides a means of moving the disabled truck out of traffic, preventing traffic congestion and delays. At the same time, it reduces the chances of motor vehicle accidents related to the stranded truck. Thus, it improves highway safety, especially for automotive service personnel. It is also safe, sturdy, convenient and easy to apply and use.

