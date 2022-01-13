Digital Diagnostics Provides New Designation to Top Executives

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Diagnostics recently announced the designation of co-founder has been given to the company's CEO and President/COO, John Bertrand and Seth Rainford, respectively after a Board vote. The new designations follow the company name change from IDx-DR to Digital Diagnostics. These C-suite updates recognize the growth plans and innovation as the company seeks to advance the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across additional clinical applications.

Digital Diagnostics (formerly known as IDx) became the first company to ever receive FDA clearance for an AI diagnostic platform that makes a diagnosis without physician input.

"John and Seth have the vision to make Digital Diagnostics a world-class leader in healthcare diagnostic testing," said Michael Abramoff, M.D., Ph.D., founder and executive chairman of Digital Diagnostics. "I created the IDx-DR product because I recognized a gap in diabetic patient care. As an ophthalmologist, it pained me to see how diabetic retinopathy was not only robbing patients of their eyesight, but also their livelihood. IDx-DR was the solution to closing the care gap and getting this necessary screening done at point-of-care. Under John and Seth's leadership we are getting IDx-DR into the health systems and communities with high indices of diabetes and improving patient care. However, IDx-DR is only the beginning and our leaders have an aggressive road map of product development to scale across specialties."

Digital Diagnostics created IDx-DR , the autonomous AI diagnostic system for the detection of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) at the point-of-care. Only 15% of people with diabetes receive the recommended annual diabetic eye exam, and this lack of access is linked to widespread blindness, especially in Black and Hispanic populations. It leaves many with undiagnosed and untreated levels of disease, and a high risk of consequent visual loss and blindness.

Guided by the mission to transform quality, accessibility, equity and affordability of healthcare, Bertrand and Rainford recognize that increased distribution of IDx-DR and product development are key to the next advancements from Digital Diagnostics.

"Seth and I remain grounded in removing the barriers in healthcare for patients and improving outcomes," said Bertrand. "We know that AI the right way is one way to do this. As we look to the future, we will remain a scientifically rigorous organization with a heart because we always put the patient first."

About Digital Diagnostics Inc.

Digital Diagnostics Inc. (formerly IDx) is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, equity, and affordability of healthcare. It was founded by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a practicing, fellowship-trained retina specialist ophthalmologist, neuroscientist, and computer engineer. The platform includes two autonomous AI systems, IDx-DR and DermSpot. Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomous AI diagnosis to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing healthcare and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, federal regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable adoption of autonomous AI. For more information and the latest news follow: https://digitaldiagnostics.com/

