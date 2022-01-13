Boston Law Firm Announces Third Annual $5,000 Scholarship Fund to Benefit Ten Students

CHELSEA, Mass., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group LLC has announced the launch of its third annual $5,000 scholarship fund to benefit graduating high school students who have overcome challenging situations. Recipients, one from each of ten Greater Boston communities, will each receive $500.

Spada Law launched the scholarship to encourage students to pursue an education regardless of their challenges. The unrestricted funds can be used for tuition, books, supplies, or housing.

"We understand how difficult it has been for students who want to pursue education beyond high school, especially with the disruption of the pandemic," said Spada Law Group Chief Len Spada. "Now, more than ever, we need to do what we can to empower students as they're working to overcome barriers to new opportunities."

Spada said the concept for the scholarship developed out of his own experience growing up in the inner city and his determination to continue with school despite the circumstances. His parents worked three jobs to support the family.

"I wasn't sure how I would make it happen, but there were people in my life who helped me along the way and showed me what was possible," he said. "This is what we want to do for students. It's been amazing to see our previous recipients moving forward and pursuing their dreams. They're dedicated and talented, and we're thrilled to see them have that opportunity."

To be eligible, students must be a senior graduating in good standing having attended their high school for at least three years. They must be accepted or enrolled in a 4-year or 2-year college or accredited trade school by the time of the scholarship award. To apply, students must submit an 800 to 1,000-word essay explaining a challenging situation they overcame and how it changed their life.

One winner will be chosen from each of these ten towns: Chelsea, East Boston, Everett, Lynn, Malden, Medford, Revere, Salem, Saugus, and Winthrop.

Submissions are due by April 30, 2022. Winners will be announced by May 15, 2022. The awards will be presented at a dinner at Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus. Application: Scholarship For Graduating High School Seniors | Spada Law Group LLC

Spada Law Group is a boutique firm based in Chelsea, MA, providing personal attention and specialized skills to accident victims.

Contact: Len Spada, 617.889.5000

