Angus Reid Boosts Security Certifications

Firm invests in stronger measures, systems to bolster security & privacy management

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Angus Reid today announced it is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and HIPAA/HITECH certified.

Angus Reid Logo (CNW Group/Angus Reid)

"At Angus Reid, our customers deserve to know that their information is secure with us," said founder and CEO, Angus Reid. "Both these new certifications confirm our commitment to fostering a culture of security awareness across all our interactions."

The certifications are comprehensive security management standards that specify a set of best practices and controls. As an organization, Angus Reid has examined its information security risks and designed a set of security controls to mitigate them. That includes adopting a management process that reviews these controls on an ongoing basis and conducting an internal audit of the above to test for conformity. It also involves enlisting A-LIGN, an independent, third-party firm that tests for conformity and summarily issues these certifications, to conduct these audits.

Upon issuing its report, A-LIGN determined Angus Reid to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies, procedures, security measures, and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise. Further, IT personnel were found to be conscientious, knowledgeable, and aligned with best practices.

"As a company, we continuously aim to meet industry standards and exceed customer expectations," added Reid. "These certifications reaffirm that we have robust, internationally recognized security controls in place and that protecting and managing customer data is an ongoing priority."

About Angus Reid

Angus Reid is one of North America's best known and respected names in opinion data, market research, and data services. The Angus Reid team offers a variety of research solutions to businesses, brands, governments, and not-for-profit organizations, and derives powerful insights that help to inform decisions.



Data is collected through a suite of tools and proprietary panels. Primary among those is the Angus Reid Forum, an opinion community consisting of engaged residents across North America who respond to surveys on topical issues and provide answers to questions that matter.

