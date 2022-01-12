InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Apply Lotion to the Back (CKL-1434)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain-free accessory for applying lotion, sunscreen and medical rubs to the back," said an inventor, from Arlington Heights, Ill., "so I invented the BACK BUDDY. My design eliminates the need to reach and struggle or touch greasy lotions."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an easier way to apply lotions or sunscreens to the back or hard-to-reach areas. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also reduces messes and it enhances comfort. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1434, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp