Clarivoy Announces Integration with CarGurus; Dealers Gain a More Holistic View of Consumer Purchase Journey

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivoy today announced the integration of its software on the CarGurus website. With the addition of its tracking capabilities on the CarGurus website, and the full integration of CarGurus' website shopping activity into its Multi-Touch Sales Attribution platform, dealerships subscribing to Clarivoy's services gain an unbiased, more comprehensive and accurate picture of how many sales CarGurus influences.

Clarivoy

"The Clarivoy integration allows dealers to see into direct and assisted sales for buyers shopping on CarGurus' website"

Clarivoy's proprietary algorithms fractionalize credit across the various touchpoints in a buyer's purchase journey so that every marketing effort is accurately recognized for its contribution to sales. When relying on leads alone for attribution, dealers face significant blind spots because they can't see the full impact their marketing efforts had on their customer's purchase journey. With this new integration, dealers now have a granular view of how consumers interact with CarGurus before purchasing a car. Dealers receive insights into how many anonymous online shoppers CarGurus drives to their dealership(s) in addition to the traditional measurement metrics using leads and click-through data.

According to Gray Scott, Director of Marketing and Technology at Cardinale Automotive Group, "This integration is a huge step in the right direction for dealers. CarGurus has always provided exceptional value and return on investment/ return on ad spend, and now this integration will allow dealers to see beyond leads into direct and assisted sales for buyers that shopped on CarGurus' website. This is beyond exciting for the big attribution question we all face at the end of every month."

"We believe dealers will benefit significantly with this additional data, enabling them to see the vital and important role that marketplace sites have in influencing sales," said Steve White, Clarivoy founder and CEO. "This additional data is a significant step toward greater insight for automotive retail dealers, as CarGurus is a premier listing site in the United States, where millions of visitors shop online anonymously every month," added White.

For more information, or to sign up for a product demonstration, visit: https://www.clarivoy.com/demo

About Clarivoy

Clarivoy is the auto industry's leading provider of multi-touch sales attribution and advanced digital targeting tools. Their solutions reveal more about their clients' customers, their advertising and their path to success so they can drive more sales. Clarivoy's proprietary technology grants marketers incomparable visibility into their customers and campaigns – across all channels, all devices – online and offline. Armed with this new information, marketers can stop guessing and start knowing what is working and what is not. http://www.clarivoy.com/

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements About CarGurus:

The information in this release about CarGurus contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, and CarGurus' actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with CarGurus' business, please refer to CarGurus' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by CarGurus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements represent CarGurus' beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. While CarGurus may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, CarGurus specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Nicole White

nicole@clarivoy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarivoy