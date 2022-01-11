Say Hello to Happier Periods with Holief™

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holief™ is proud to introduce a new line of women's wellness products that reduce the symptoms of PMS and menstrual cramping. 80% of women suffer from painful periods and we believe it is time for that discomfort to end. Holief's plant-based products include naturally grown hemp extract products, which are effective in targeting the physical, mental, and emotional symptoms of the menstruation cycle.

The Women's Wellness collection offers a range of products, including pain relief creams, gummies, and oral drops. These products help ease cramps, establish hormone balance, reduce tension and swelling, promote relaxation, calm muscle and joint aches, and improve sleep.

Formulated by women for women, we encourage self-care, balance, and opening the conversation on period positivity. Plant-based ingredients including hemp, primrose, peppermint, ashwagandha, olive oil, and more can soothe daily discomfort and help women aged 18 and older, achieve happier periods. That time of the month should no longer induce dread and anxiety.

"We have built a team of women from diverse cultures and ages. We are proud to empower women to talk openly about painful periods and shine a light on women's wellness issues. Holief's science backed formulations can make a positive impact on cramps, bloating, spasms, soreness, breast tenderness and other symptoms related to the premenstrual syndrome," according to Claudia Grimaldi, Vice President at Holi Hemp LLC, the company that created Holief™.

Holief's Holi-Wonder Muscle and Skin Relief Cream, is an award-winning formulation, expertly created with industry-leading levels of hemp (4000 mg) for targeted, long-lasting muscle relief and skin support. It earned the Excellence Award for the Best CBD Topical and the USA CBD 2021 Expo.

"As a company, we have strong values and high standards. Our products are made with the highest-quality, vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, GMP certified, non-GMO, and lab verified ingredients. Our new Women's Wellness collection was created to improve women's well-being and not let discomfort slow down our critical contributions to society. Happy periods are possible!" concluded Grimaldi.

Holief's new Women's Wellness collection includes five products:

Holi-Cramp Menstrual Relief Cream: Targeted, long-lasting relief from menstrual cramps. Formulated with industry-leading levels of hemp (2800 mg). Feel empowered every day of your cycle. Holi-Cramp Plus Menstrual Relief Cream with Menthol: Instant relief from menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea), this power-duo of hemp (2800 mg) and menthol relaxes muscles and provides a soothing, cooling sensation to promote calmness and restore balance. Rest easy with rapid relief. Holi-Balance Oral Drops: Manage stress and anxiety, improve energy, and promote hormonal balance with this powerful blend of hemp extract, mixed berries, and evening primrose. Your body deserves to be at its best. Holi-Mood Oral Drops: Reduce sensitivity and mood swings with this plant-powered blend that promotes positivity and peace of mind. Hemp's naturally occurring antioxidants and calming peppermint diminish the symptoms of PMS and painful periods. Uplifting and invigorating. Holi-Sleep Oral Drops: Achieve deeper, uninterrupted sleep with this powerful duo of hemp extract and melatonin. Whether it is period pain, stress, or anxiety keeping you up, this botanical blend can help. Get your dream sleep, no matter what time of the month.

Holief™ is excited to continue to grow its portfolio of women's products that brings powerful, but gentle relief to the millions of women who silently suffer from painful, and sometimes debilitating symptoms of the menstrual cycle.

Holief™ Women's Wellness collection is available at www.holief.com with approximate prices between $28 - $34 USD.

For more information visit www.holief.com or @holiefhelps on social media.

Contact: Laura Gallareta, laura.rgallareta@clarkyasociados.com.mx

