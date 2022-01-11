New York City's Premiere Energy Efficiency Organizations Collaborate to Launch New York Energy and Environmental

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Engineers, P.C. (NYE) , Solar Energy Systems (SES) , Energy Conservation & Supply Inc. (ECS) , and Lotus Biosecurity announced today that they are launching New York Energy and Environmental , a full service firm focused on energy efficiency design, implementation and state and local law compliance for large multi-family residential and commercial clients in the metro-New York area. The multi-firm collaboration is backed by Eaglestone, LLC , a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners , as it aims to grow businesses addressing climate change and evolving efficiency needs.

"Regulations around energy usage and carbon emissions are changing and ESG ratings are becoming more important to your average business and commercial real estate owner," said Andru Coren, CEO of Eaglestone, LLC. "We gathered the best engineers and energy experts and have created a business model that makes energy efficient upgrades easy. We take you from consultation to design to implementation with an all-in-one team and turnkey solutions. "

The new firm will offer site surveys, utility data analysis, incentive qualification, permits and filings, as well as project design, engineering, implementation, management and maintenance. Special projects include solar power, electric vehicle charging stations, LEED consulting, and comprehensive biosecurity measures. Free energy audits are also available to new customers looking to achieve compliance and energy savings.

Michael Tobias, Principal of New York Engineers and Co-President of NYE&E said, "Investing in energy efficiency measures not only has a tremendous impact on your bottom line, but it will pay dividends in terms of ESG ratings, corporate reputation and long term benefits to employees and customers. New York Engineers has been delivering on this promise for over a decade, and we are excited to expand our effort through this new broader collaboration."

Joe Heaney, President of Lotus biosecurity and Co-President of NYE&E said, "We are combining the best-in-class contractors with the top tier finance team at Eaglestone to offer energy efficiency services that meet the needs of today's business community."

The growing family of affiliated companies also includes PJ Mechanical, PACE Companies, and Delta Sheet Metal, and reflects the coalition's greater commitment to energy efficiency strategies & solutions, service & maintenance programs, and biosecurity initiatives.

About New York Energy and Environmental:

New York Energy and Environmental (NYE&E) is the alliance of NYC's most trusted energy efficiency service providers, aiming to provide a range of turnkey offerings from energy audits to solar PV systems and everything in between. NYE&E is the only team that can take you from design though installation, to operations and management, while handling your permitting, compliance and maintenance all in one place. For more information visit nyeande.com

Eaglestone, LLC is comprised of the “best in class” MEP/FP sub-contractors providing superior workmanship and project management services across all commercial and residential construction platforms

