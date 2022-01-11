NEJM Group Introduces NEJM Evidence, Highlighting Clinical Research And Trial Design

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEJM Group today announces the launch of a new digital journal, NEJM Evidence, coming at a time when research transparency is being openly discussed in the medical community. The new journal publishes high-quality studies from the frontlines of medical research that challenge readers to develop a deeper understanding of the statistical methods used in clinical trials. The January issue of NEJM Evidence is freely accessible for a limited time.

(PRNewsfoto/NEJM Group)

NEJM Evidence, from the publishers of the New England Journal of Medicine, brings new ideas to clinical practice and gives readers an insider's view on how clinical trials are designed, how evidence is generated, and the subsequent implications for diagnostic or treatment decisions to yield more powerful clinical evidence.

"Our goal for NEJM Evidence is to make the methods section fun and engaging, inspiring readers to be highly critical consumers and examiners of clinical trials," said Chana A. Sacks, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Editor of NEJM Evidence. "The new journal enables us to publish outstanding research and contextualize it in a way that will change medicine and practice."

Designed to engage a younger audience in conversations around medical research, the new journal includes two new series — Stats, STAT!, which explains statistical concepts through brief animated videos; and Tomorrow's Trial, short pieces that highlight accepted practices lacking solid evidence and invite clinician readers to propose clinical trials to fill those gaps. The Patient Platform allows patients who have been in a clinical trial or part of a research study to share thoughts on their experience.

"NEJM Evidence offers an exciting new platform for an expanding body of clinical research while adhering to the high editorial standards of NEJM Group, provides an essential resource for health care professionals at every stage of their career, and a compelling new publishing option for authors," said David Sampson, VP Publishing, NEJM Group.

Vetted by editors who are active clinicians, this new journal publishes research from early-stage discoveries to confirmatory trials in all medical specialties. Through case studies, reviews and journal club formats, NEJM Evidence gives readers the opportunity to evaluate trials for themselves, sparking insights around areas of medicine where clinical decisions are often made without sufficient evidence.

"NEJM Evidence will give readers the tools to become sophisticated evaluators of medical evidence," said Jeffrey M. Drazen, M.D., Editor-in-Chief of NEJM Evidence. "This journal will provide a new window into how we evaluate research, fostering conversation among the medical community and transforming the future of collaborative clinical research and practice."

For more information about the journal, visit evidence.nejm.org. Questions about the journal can be directed to editorial.evidence@nejm.org. Submissions are considered through the NEJM Evidence online submission system at

https://mc05.manuscriptcentral.com/evidence.

About NEJM Group

NEJM Group creates high-quality medical resources for research, learning, practice and professional development designed to meet the demand for essential medical knowledge among academic researchers and teachers, physicians, clinicians, executives and others in medicine and health care. NEJM Group products include the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Evidence, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Knowledge+, and NEJM Catalyst, NEJM Resident 360, and NEJM Yi Xue Qian Yan. NEJM Group is a division of the Massachusetts Medical Society. For more information visit www.nejmgroup.org.

