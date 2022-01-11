KHRISTA JARVIS TEAM, THE NO. 1 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REAL ESTATE TEAM, MAKES MOVE TO COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

DANVILLE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is pleased to announce that the Khrista Jarvis Team, the No. 1 medium-sized team in Northern California* and the No.1 all women team nationally,** has affiliated with the company. The team was formerly affiliated with Compass.

The Khrista Jarvis Team is an elite group of real estate professionals, who have been a top real estate team for Contra Costa County, California for the past decade, most recently earning the top spot for medium-sized team in Northern California. The team is also the highest ranking all women real estate team in the country, according to the rankings on the prestigious RealTrends The Thousand, which is featured in The Wall Street Journal. The team surpassed their own sales record in 2021, closing more than $600 million in sales volume, executing about 300 real estate transactions and negotiating, in total, more than $38 million over asking price for their sellers.**

The Khrista Jarvis Team will be representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as elite Luxury Property Specialists, elevating their offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks in approximately 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories. Additionally, Jarvis has been selected to be the founding member of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Lifestyle Ambassador program, the new and innovative program designed to capitalize on the rejuvenated interest of luxury opportunities in the United States and around the globe. As the inaugural Lifestyle Ambassador for the program, she will be on hand to help design and launch this world-class program.

The elite team, led by Jarvis and her business partner Nicole Jung, is comprised of several highly qualified real estate professionals with more than 40 years of combined real estate experience. The Khrista Jarvis Team, who has been leading the way since their inception are no strangers to leading through change as they embrace consumer and market shifts to better serve their clients and guide them home.

Jarvis, who was born and raised in the San Ramon Valley and graduated from St. Mary's College, is a true local market expert of the East Bay. Since entering the real estate industry in 1996, Jarvis has been consistently one of the top producing agents in the area. Jung, born and raised in Seoul, Korea, is a graduate of the University of Hawaii and fluent in both English and Korean. She has a background in the legal industry, which translates to exceptional attention to detail and delivery of personalized support for clients.

Quotes:

"What the last couple of years have taught us is that we have to be ever-changing and constantly adapting to better serve the needs of our clients. Having exclusive access to the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury network has never been more important than it is now and is paramount to the success of our clients. We are proud to help lead in this arena and will continue to provide the exemplary service our clients deserve and have come to expect from us."

-- Khrista Jarvis, The Khrista Jarvis Team

"The Khrista Jarvis Team is comprised of very impressive real estate professionals, not just in Northern California, but in the entire country. As we leverage our leadership in Northern California, we are pleased to align our brand with exceptional agents and teams doing business at the highest level. The Khrista Jarvis Team adds significant star power and industry prowess to the global brand, as well as a strong influence of evolving leadership that will be felt across the industry. I am proud to have this powerful female team as part of the CB family and look forward to supporting them as they grow their elite offerings for their clients."

-- Jennifer Lind, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California

*Ranking based on closed sales volume in 2021 for a medium-sized team, per the sales data in Northern California MLS records from 1/1/2021–12/31/21.

**In June 2021, REAL Trends ranked The Khrista Jarvis Team No. 5 nationally of medium teams in the U.S., based on closed sales volume in 2020.

** Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/2021–12/31/21.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Carmel to Tahoe. The company has approximately 56 offices and about 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304.

