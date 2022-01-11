HEARTPOINT GLOBAL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PRE-CLINICAL TRIAL OF NEW IMPLANT SYSTEM

ISRAEL, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartPoint Global, a leading medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality, minimally invasive cardiac care globally, today announced a major milestone in ongoing pre-clinical trials of the HeartPoint Global Implant System (HPGS) in Israel.

Seth Bogner, Chairman & CEO of HeartPoint Global and Dr. David Planner

Following three successful rounds of pre-clinical testing where the HPGS was both successfully and uniquely placed in the main pulmonary artery and blood flow was further adjusted after the initial implantation, the most recent trial explored the placement of the minimally invasive HPGS in the arterial branches. This innovative placement resulted in a septum shift and a reaction in the tricuspid valve, indicating that left heart diseases can also be treated with an HPGS intervention in the arterial branches.

"It is encouraging to see that our Implant System has seen significant results in pre-clinical testing, especially as we prepare for our first clinical trials," said Seth Bogner, Chairman & CEO of HeartPoint Global. "This is a significant discovery in the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating left heart diseases. More people die from cardiovascular diseases annually than any other cause, and these successful results are an important step towards our goal of providing equitable and top-tier interventional cardiac care solutions globally."

The HPGS is a first-of-its-kind patented system of stents that allows for the adjustment of blood flow during and after placement in the main pulmonary artery and/or its branches in order to significantly improve the structure of the heart and function of the heart-lung system. The innovative and minimally invasive intervention focuses on treating devastating left heart diseases and structural pulmonary hypertension.

Dr. David Planer, Head of Interventional Cardiology, and Dr. Gabby Elbaz-Greener, both of Hadassah Medical Center, performed the latest pre-clinical intervention in Israel.

"To put it simply, this system performs as described and is set to be a global game-changer in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases," said Prof. Dr. Paul Vogt, Head of Cardiac Surgery at Zurich University Hospital and Chairman of HeartPoint Global's Medical Advisory Board. "This pre-clinical trial success and discovery dramatically expands the patient population and will give the interventional cardiologist more options in treating high-risk patients, including both children and adults."

Pre-clinical trials are ongoing, and clinical trials are expected to take place in Europe within the next few months.

ABOUT HEARTPOINT GLOBAL

As a pioneer of breakthrough medical solutions, HeartPoint Global (HPG) is paving the way for citizens worldwide to receive affordable, cutting-edge cardiac care. In response to the 92 percent of the world's population has no access to cardiac surgery, the leading medical device company is on a mission to provide innovative, minimally invasive, and accessible cardiac care on a global scale to ensure those who would otherwise suffer from or die of cardiovascular disease receive the care they need. HPG's patented Implant System (HPGS) is the first and only patented non-surgical structural heart system that addresses a variety of serious, life-threatening cardiovascular diseases. An estimated 17.9 million died from cardiovascular diseases in 2016, representing 31 percent of global deaths. Of those, more than 75 percent of cardiovascular disease deaths take place in the developing world, where treatments are either not available or are far too expensive. The HPGS allows for the adjustment of blood flow and pressure during and after placement in the main pulmonary artery and/or its branches in order to restore the structure of the heart-lung system. The investigational device's pre-clinical trials are ongoing, and clinical trials will soon begin in Europe. Once approved for public use, this life saving device will be distributed in both the developing and developed worlds, with an immediate focus on patients who do not have access to cardiac care. HeartPoint Global is a privately held American company with operations in the USA, Ireland, and Israel.

HEARTPOINT GLOBAL DISCLOSURE

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and HeartPoint Global undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

