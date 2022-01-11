DistillerSR's Latest Release Integrates Data Reuse and Scheduled Reporting for More Efficient and Transparent Literature Reviews

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Evidence Partners® Inc., a pioneer in AI-enabled literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR™, today launched new capabilities that enable research professionals to easily find, view, validate, and reuse previously collected reference data and PDFs across reviews and teams. The enhancements also allow project leaders to schedule reports and automate their distribution via email on a weekly, monthly, or even daily basis to keep all stakeholders up to date on the progress of their literature reviews.

For research professionals already burdened with searching and analyzing growing volumes of scientific literature, DistillerSR's CuratorCR module eliminates the time-consuming effort of repeatedly collecting data from the same references across multiple projects. The module enables research groups to easily create reference repositories, automatically identify previously collected data, and access metadata, such as author, title and response sets collected in DistillerSR, for reuse in other reviews.

"CuratorCR allows DistillerSR users to further improve efficiency and collaboration by facilitating the sharing and reuse of references and extracted metadata collected during the literature review process. By creating a centralized repository for coded references, CuratorCR eliminates the need to repeatedly screen and extract references, accelerating the completion of literature reviews through data reuse," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, Evidence Partners. "Seamlessly integrated with DistillerSR, CuratorCR allows organizations to create valuable repositories of reusable coded references as a byproduct of review work they are already doing."

DistillerSR's reporting capabilities were also enhanced for this release. Reports can now be configured based on rolling date ranges and distributed via email automatically at specified time intervals. While scheduled reporting is applicable to all literature reviews, it is especially suited to teams conducting living reviews and ongoing literature surveillance.

Literature reviews are a cornerstone of evidence-based research but have traditionally been difficult, time consuming, and error prone. DistillerSR automates the management of literature collection, triage, and assessment using AI and intelligent workflows to reduce the time it takes to complete a systematic review by as much as 60 percent.

More than 300 of the world's leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, governments, NGOs, and academic institutions trust DistillerSR to securely produce transparent, audit-ready, and compliant literature reviews faster and more accurately than traditional manual methods. As a result, healthcare researchers can make more informed and time-sensitive health policy decisions, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions.

