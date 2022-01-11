CINCH HOME SERVICES PARTNERS WITH LEADING NORTHWEST INSURER PEMCO MUTUAL INSURANCE

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation's leading provider of home service solutions, today announced a partnership with PEMCO Insurance, a Seattle-based personal-lines mutual insurance provider serving Washington and Oregon. As part of Cinch's continued expansion into the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market, PEMCO policyholders now have the option of purchasing a Cinch home warranty plan alongside a home insurance policy.

A home warranty plan covers the cost to repair or replace major systems and appliances when they break down from normal wear and tear, which is typically not covered by a homeowners policy. Some of these everyday household appliances include dishwashers, washing machines and built-in microwaves. A home warranty also covers major systems in the house, such as ceiling fans, sump pumps and water heaters. By pairing homeowners' insurance with a home warranty, PEMCO policyholders are not only protecting their homes against emergency issues with their insurance plan, they're also prepared for the deterioration of home appliances and systems.

"A home is the single largest investment that many of us will make in our lives," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "Both Cinch and PEMCO share a strong passion for making it easier to manage the unexpected costs of maintaining one. We look forward to advancing PEMCO's mission of protecting all aspects of their customers' homes, so they can worry less and live more."

As the leading home services affinity partner for insurance companies, Cinch creates turnkey, omnichannel marketing partnerships that deliver value for PEMCO, its agents and policyholders.

PEMCO Insurance has been named one of America's best insurance companies for 2022 by Forbes and is one of the largest regional personal lines insurers in the Northwest. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters and boat coverage, along with industry expertise and public policy solutions that both mitigate Pacific Northwest weather-related risks and reduce impacts on those most vulnerable.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we've all been spending more time in our homes. This means we're using our household appliances and systems more than ever before. In my family, it seems like we are consistently running our dishwasher or looking for snacks in the fridge," said Stan McNaughton, CEO for PEMCO Insurance. "The uptick of use in our household items is one of the many reasons we're excited to partner with Cinch to offer our policyholders home warranty coverage and more peace of mind."

A leader in the home management marketplace, Cinch offers a portfolio of industry-leading solutions and a 40-year track record in helping businesses expand customer value and engagement, as well as increase retention and lifetime value. Thanks to its network of more than 14,000 highly-qualified service providers, award-winning 24/7 customer service, and the industry's only 180-day service guarantee, Cinch has established itself as the home protection partner of choice for hundreds of companies – from established brands to leading startups across seven vertical markets.

For more information on Cinch's turnkey home insurance solutions, please visit www.cinchinsurancesolutions.com and to learn more about PEMCO Insurance, visit www.pemco.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing, and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit www.cinchhomeservices.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is the Defender of Your Northwest, providing auto, home, renters and boat coverage. Named by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 with the #1 ranking in Auto, we are consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee expertise and social impact. Our Mutual Good programs raise the achievement levels for youth in education; build stronger, greener communities; and increase safety at home, on the road and at play. Our mission: Free our communities to worry less and live more. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com .

