CAIR Issues New Islamophobia Report Exposing More Than $105 Million Funneled to 26 Anti-Muslim Groups by Mainstream Charitable Institutions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today released a new Islamophobia report titled "Islamophobia in the Mainstream," listing 35 charitable institutions and foundations that funneled almost $106 million to 26 anti-Muslim groups between 2017-2019.

READ THE REPORT: https://www.cair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/islamophobiainthemainstream.pdf

WATCH: CAIR Virtual News Conference on Facebook Announcing Release of the Report

https://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational/videos/300031201937993

CAIR also relaunched Islamophobia.org to monitor and combat Islamophobia.

CAIR's new "Islamophobia in the Mainstream" report shows that Islamophobic organizations remain active and continue to receive large sums of money through private family foundations and mainstream donor-advised funds that are ultimately used to spread misinformation and perpetuate stereotypes about Muslims and Islam.

The funders include household names such as Fidelity and Schwab and faith-based charities such as the Jewish Communal Fund and the National Christian Charitable Foundation. They also include private family foundations such as the Adelson Family Foundation which contributes millions of dollars to support anti-Muslim activity.

Anti-Muslim hate groups listed in the report include: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), Gatestone Institute, Center for Security Policy, Middle East Forum, Middle East Media Research Institute, David Horowitz Freedom Center, Clarion Project, and the Investigative Project on Terrorism, among many others.

In a statement, CAIR's National Research and Advocacy Coordinator Huzaifa Shahbaz said:

"It is no secret that the Islamophobia Network remains hyper-active and well-funded. Despite a slight decline in foundations that funneled money to anti-Muslim groups, millions of dollars still flow to organizations that spread misinformation and perpetuate dangerous stereotypes about Muslims and Islam. Today, more than ever, the philanthropic community must establish clear policies to prevent funds from going to hate groups and implement educational initiatives for staff and board members to help them understand the extent of anti-Muslim bigotry."

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell@cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

