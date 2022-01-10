USAA Life Insurance Company Expands Availability of New Digital Life Insurance Product Nine questions and no medical exam could lead to affordable coverage

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increasing interest in a simplified application process and lower prices, USAA Life Insurance Company (USAA Life) today announced its new digital life insurance product that requires no medical exam is now available in 47 states.

According to USAA's "Life Can't Wait" survey, monthly cost and no medical exam requirement are important factors when deciding on a life insurance company. Approximately 58 percent of respondents said that cost was the single most important factor. Not requiring a medical exam was cited by 24 percent of respondents.

Addressing those specific needs, USAA Life's Essential Term Life Insurance (ETLI) is available to consumers ages 21-35 starting at $15 per month, with small cost increases each year and only requires the completion of nine simple health questions. If eligible, the $100,000 policy is approved instantly and coverage lasts until the policy anniversary following the insured's 39th birthday.

"We know that one of the biggest pain points in getting life insurance is a medical exam," says Rob Schaffer, vice president and general manager for life insurance at USAA Life. "With this new product, we're making it easier for younger consumers to get the life protection they need."

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Life insurance and annuities provided by USAA Life Insurance Company, San Antonio, TX. All insurance products are subject to state availability, issue limitations and contractual terms and conditions.Rates shown for $100,000 Essential Term Life Insurance for 21-year-old female at standard plus risk class available for this product. Risk class for this product is fixed. Quotes provided are intended for estimate purposes only. Rates may vary by state. Essential Term Life Insurance: an annual renewable term life insurance product, premiums remain level for one year, then increase annually while benefits remain the same until policy expiration. Form ICC2199869 04-21 (varies by state). Not available in all states.

