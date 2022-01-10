Unrivaled reach across higher education markets: THE acquires Inside Higher Ed

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THE (Times Higher Education), the world's leading provider of higher education data and insights, is delighted to have completed the acquisition of Inside Higher Ed, the U.S. provider of news, analysis and solutions for universities and colleges.

The acquisition brings together two of the leading brands in global higher education, with combined audiences exceeding 50 million unique users per year, encompassing university leadership, faculty, professional staff and students, as well as policy makers and others.

Inside Higher Ed, founded in 2004, reaches an annual audience of 25 million, consisting primarily of higher education professionals in the U.S., with its independent news and analysis, industry insights, jobs board and other tools and services.

It joins THE's portfolio of companies at an exciting time. With offices in the UK, U.S., Australia and Singapore, THE was acquired by Inflexion Private Equity in February 2019 following a period of rapid global growth.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021, THE continues to provide news, insights and thought leadership, and works with thousands of universities globally, collecting data from more than 3,500 institutions, and working with 800 clients across its data, consultancy and hiring services. It is also known for its events, including the flagship THE World Summit Series, which engaged over 45,000 people globally in 2021.

Inside Higher Ed will continue to operate independently under its existing brand. The two businesses will bring together their expertise, relationships and insights, and together will have unrivaled reach across the world's key higher education markets.

This combined scale and their complementary strengths and services will enable THE and Inside Higher Ed to enhance their shared mission to provide news, information and services that help colleges and universities to analyze and improve their performance whatever their strategic goals.

Scott Jaschik, who founded Inside Higher Ed with fellow co-editor Doug Lederman, said: "We are thrilled to be joining forces with THE, especially during this period of growth. We have often collaborated with THE and this new chapter in our relationship will allow us to be more effective than ever at informing the world about higher education, while also expanding our ability to provide essential tools and services to help organizations and professionals be more effective."

Paul Howarth, CEO at THE, commented: "The rapid organic growth that THE has seen in recent years has been driven by its evolution into a powerful, global data business. Now, with the backing of our investors at Inflexion Private Equity, we are in a position to further strengthen our position in the market through strategic acquisitions. We see Inside Higher Ed as an ideal partner as we continue to extend our reach and the services we offer. It is a business that shares THE's values and mission to support excellence in higher education, and we look forward to working with Scott, Doug, Inside Higher Ed CEO Dari Gessner and the wider Inside Higher Ed team, so that together we can do even more to support universities and colleges across the US, and the rest of the world."

