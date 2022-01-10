JOSHUA SLEEPER APPOINTED CEO OF TRUMPET BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumpet Behavioral Health announced today that it has appointed Joshua Sleeper as Chief Executive Officer. Trumpet is a leading provider of behavioral health services, specializing in the treatment of children, adolescents, and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD") and developmental disabilities, using the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA"). Trumpet's ABA therapy is delivered by therapists under the supervision of Board-Certified Behavior Analysts("BCBA"). The Company currently has over 1,100 team members, providing therapy in over 45 locations across seven states.

"Josh has been an exceptional leader at Trumpet for more than a decade and we are thrilled to welcome him as our CEO," said Trumpet Board member CJ Burnes. "Given his background as an experienced BCBA, he is uniquely qualified to lead Trumpet in the next phase of its growth. We are confident that he will continue to combine his vision, strategy, and clinical excellence to provide the highest quality clinical services to our clients and families."

The new role comes as Mr. Sleeper enters his sixteenth year with Trumpet. He started his career as a therapist and BCBA and continued to hold a variety of other clinical and operational leadership positions. Mr. Sleeper most recently served as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer and has helped oversee Trumpet's significant growth and clinical excellence throughout that period.

"Over the course of my time here, it has been a privilege to work with Trumpet's clients, families, and dedicated employees. I am thrilled to step into this role and continue to drive our mission of providing patient-centered ABA therapy to the families we serve," said Mr. Sleeper. "I am looking forward to this next chapter of growth for Trumpet as we continue to engage with our local communities and practitioners while supporting our clients and families."

About Trumpet Behavioral Health

Trumpet Behavioral Health offers evidenced-based behavioral health services to children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis. A team of over 1,100 passionate and highly skilled individuals, including numerous Ph.D. and Masters-level Board-Certified Behavior Analysts and Board-Certified Assistant Behavior Analysts, provides center-based, school-based and in-home services throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. For more information, please visit www.TBH.com.

