Chubb Appoints Julie Dillman, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Digital Transformation Officer; Thomas Kropp Named Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Head of Operations and Technology

ZURICH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Julie Dillman has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Digital Transformation Officer. Currently, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Head of Operations and Technology, Ms. Dillman in her new role will partner and work closely with Chubb's Chief Digital Business Officer, Sean Ringsted, and the company's senior business executives to lead the company's transformation, including how work gets done and the skills and technology employed to serve customers and distribution partners. Ms. Dillman will continue to have executive oversight for the company's global operations and technology.

Thomas Kropp, who currently serves as Deputy Global Operations and Technology Officer, has been named Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Head of Operations and Technology, and will report to Ms. Dillman. In this capacity, Mr. Kropp will have global responsibility for technology, service operations, business resiliency, procurement, real estate and general business efficiencies. Ms. Dillman will retain direct responsibility for certain operational areas including workplace experience and flight operations.

The appointments were effective January 1, 2022. Ms. Dillman will continue to report to Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Chubb is transforming itself to a company built to thrive in the digital age. With her proven experience, character and leadership, Julie is the right executive to lead these core foundational aspects of our transformation," said Mr. Greenberg. "For a number of years, Julie has led our significant investments in technology and talent, building new tools, developing new skillsets and ways of doing business. We are changing how insurance operates enterprisewide. I have every confidence in Julie's ability to accelerate our progress and help us achieve this important strategic objective."

"Thomas is an accomplished technology and operations executive," said Ms. Dillman. "We are delighted to appoint him to this global senior leadership role. His deep engineering background, international experience and demonstrated leadership across all facets of technology strategy and execution make him the ideal candidate to lead our global operations and technology organization."

Ms. Dillman joined Chubb in 2016 from Travelers Insurance, where, as Executive Vice President, Operations, eBusiness and Analytics, and a member of the company's management committee, she led operations and corporatewide digital and analytics delivery. Ms. Dillman began her career as a personal insurance underwriter and held positions of increasing responsibility including product development leadership and integration leadership roles through multiple platforms. She was appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group in 2016. Ms. Dillman received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

Mr. Kropp joined Chubb in 2020 from Zurich Insurance, where he served as Group IT Services Officer. In that role, he drove the company's simplification and digitization strategies. Before Zurich, Mr. Kropp held senior technology positions at Allianz, and at Lufthansa Systems, where he led global digital workplace services, the enterprise data center and introduced a new passenger services system. He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University in Mannheim, Germany.

